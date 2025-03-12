Tiger Woods Sidelined Again After Rupturing Achilles
Tiger Woods Sidelined Again After Rupturing Achilles During Home Workout Leaves Fans Screaming “Retire”
golf course after a car accident in 2021, Tiger Woods has been sidelined yet again, ensuring he’ll miss the 2025 Masters Tournament. Woods is stepping away from the sport after tearing his Achilles tendon during a workout at home. The golf legend took to X to reveal that he’s already undergone surgery Tuesday morning and is back home resting, with his eyes solely set on restorative rehab. His doctor lessened fans’ fears over complications, adding that the procedure went “smoothly” and that he’s expected to recover fully. “As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured. This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon,” the statement reads. “I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support.” Woods is in the back half of his storied career. He hasn’t played on the PGA Tour at all this year and was scheduled to host the Genesis Invitational like he always does, but he pulled out after the passing of his mother, Kutilda, in February. He also missed Friday’s last-chance sign-up for the PGA Tour’s Players Championship, which is scheduled to tee off Thursday. Beyond some official tournaments, he spent time casually playing golf, which caused some controversy when he hit the links with Donald Trump ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. He also met with the president at the White House to aid the division in golf, thanks to the introduction of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. The last few years of golf have been marred for Woods both physically and mentally. That’s including as recently as September when he underwent a back surgery — his sixth in the past decade— called microdecompression in hopes of relieving the nerve impingement he suffers in his lower back that causes his excruciating back spasms. The lingering back issues are the result of the lower back fusion he had in 2017 after his first three microdiscectomies. Then, four years later, another setback came when he got into a single-car crash that led to even more recovery time because of shattered bones in his right leg and ankle. At 49 years old, returning from torn Achilles surely won’t be easy, but as one of the greatest golfers of all time, never count him out. In fact, just last year, he alluded to not retiring until he turns 60. See how social media is reacting to his latest golf setback.Just a few short years after returning to the
Tiger Woods Sidelined Again After Rupturing Achilles During Home Workout Leaves Fans Screaming “Retire” was originally published on cassiuslife.com
