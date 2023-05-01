These Celebs Wore Braids On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Tonight, Hollywood celebrates fashion legend and visionary Karl Lagerfeld, whose creative direction revolutionized Chanel in the 80s, among a scroll of other accolades, at the 2023 Met Gala. Lagerfeld remained the creative director at Chanel and Fendi until his death in 2019.
Lagerfield’s influence extended beyond fashion. He was known for his black-and-white aesthetic, stark black sunglasses, and sleek white tresses that were always neatly gathered in a low ponytail. His style can be felt on the white, blue, and red striped carpet, as our favorite Black celebrities hit the Met Gala stairs in their interpretations.
Michaela Coel embodied his slicked-back tresses in the Blackest way possible, rocking neat cornrows into a low bun. Braids seem to be a trend on the carpet with a handful of our faves rocking their locks to the biggest night in fashion. And we love to see it.
Keep scrolling to see these Black celebs bring Black culture to the carpet.
Gabrielle Union looked radiant in red on the Met Gala 2023 carpet, rocking waist-length goddess braids. Union and her date, hubby Dwyane Wade, wore Prada.
Ariana DeBose wore corn rows to compliment her chartreuse Altuzarra gown 0n the 2023 Met Gala carpet.
