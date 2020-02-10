CLOSE
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Posted 17 hours ago

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


For most, the Oscars are one of the most exciting evenings in entertainment.

This is the night were great directors, actors, actresses, and films are celebrated and the honor of winning an Academy Award. But let’s not also forget one of the other reasons why we celebrate this night: Oscar fashion on the red carpet!

Despite the fact that this year #OscarsSoWhite is in full effect, we do know that at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, we’re still seeing tons of great looks from our faves including Billy Porter, lead actress nominee Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae to last year’s winner Regina King to name a few. Take a look at the melanated beauties to hit this coveted Hollywood insider scene.

We will be updating all the Oscar red carpet looks and breaking down trends throughout the night!

1. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:Getty

Janelle Monae dazzled in a silver hooded ensemble by Ralph Lauren.

2. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:Getty

3. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:Getty

4. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

Regina King sparkled on the red carpet in a blush pink Versace gown.

5. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

6. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

7. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

Billy Porter slayed in a Giles Deacon Couture gown. He never disappoints!

8. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

9. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall Source:Getty

Tamron Hall was completely FLAWLESS in a black and white Theia Couture gown. Her beaded neckline was perfection.

10. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall Source:Getty

11. Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty

Ryan Michelle Bathe gave Princess Tiana vibes in a strapless green and bronze printed gown.

12. Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty

13. Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty

14. Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Source:Getty

Blac Chyna gave us glam looks in a Dona Matoshi gown with a high thigh slit.

15. Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Source:Getty

16. Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz Source:Getty

Zazie Beetz looked edgy in a custom Thom Browne bustier and matching skirt.

17. Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz Source:Getty

18. Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz Source:Getty

19. Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts Source:Getty

Robin Roberts looked stunning in a green, sparkly, single-shoulder gown.

20. Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts Source:Getty

21. Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts Source:Getty

22. Hair Love director Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver and Deandre Arnold

Hair Love director Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver and Deandre Arnold Source:Getty

23. Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee Source:Getty

Spike Lee posed with his lovely wife in a Lakers inspired suit that paid homage to Kobe Bryant.

24. Spike Lee

Spike Lee Source:Getty

25. Spike Lee

Spike Lee Source:Getty

26. Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph Source:Getty

Maya Rudolph went for a more casual look in a sequins Valentino SS20 RTW dress.

27. Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph Source:Getty

28. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:WENN

29. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

30. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty
