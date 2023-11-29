Red Carpet Rundown: The Festive Fashion At The ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Red Carpet

The Festive Fashion On The Candy Cane Lane Red Carpet
1. Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey looked like a million bucks in a stunning $450 Kwame Adusei hooded gown.
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross shined in a Brandon Maxwell look that brought the holiday flare to the red carpet.
“Candy Cane Lane” actress Robin Thede shined in this season-friendly gold sequin mini dress.
4. Eddie Murphy and Chlole Bailey
Eddie Murphy and Chlöe Bailey posed for a photo on the red carpet at the Candy Cane world premiere.
5. Danielle Pinnock
As mentioned by Eddie Murphy, “Candy Cane Lane” is the perfect family flick, which is why Jordin Sparks brought her adorable clan to the premiere.
Eddie Murphy and his fiance Paige Butcher posed for a photo on the carpet.
8. Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross
Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross brought their on-screen chemistry to the red carpet.
