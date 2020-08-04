CLOSE
Barack Obama , president barack obama
HomeEntertainment News

9 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Posted 23 hours ago

We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we are.

9 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.

We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son. Source:false

“If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon. When I think about this boy, I think about my own kids,” he said in a speech that made clear the hardships that come with being a Black parent.

2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. Source:false

3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.

He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage. Source:false

He said of the win in 2015, that their decision “made our union a little more perfect.”

4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.

He always gets his hands a little dirty. Source:false

Here he is, with his daughter Sasha Obama, honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. by helping out in a community service project at the D.C Central Kitchen.

5. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.

He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids. Source:false

6. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.

Plus, he’s all about b-ball. Source:false

Not only has he played basketball with some notable celebs, he invited the Miami Heat to the White House to celebrate their second straight championship title in 2013. Baller!

7. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.

… And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life. Source:false

8. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.

There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful. Source:false

9. He gave us hope…

He gave us hope… Source:false

In a time where so many people feel hopeless under our current administration, President Obama gave us hope, regardless of the obstacles he faced. From giving us healthcare to inspiriting speeches to discussing race like no other president before him, Obama was the president for all people.

Latest
KiKi’s Top 3 Things Dudes Say When You…
 16 hours ago
08.04.20
Hot Spot: Even Though Fans Made A Petition,…
 17 hours ago
08.04.20
Toni Braxton Shares That She Uses This Sex…
 18 hours ago
08.04.20
Peter Thomas Shares Details About Testing Positive For…
 18 hours ago
08.04.20
Evelyn Lozada Talks About Being Catfished Multiple Times…
 19 hours ago
08.04.20
Man Loses His Penis Due To Infection, Now…
 21 hours ago
08.04.20
Toni Braxton and SWV
You’ll Never Guess Where Toni Braxton Uses Her…
 22 hours ago
08.04.20
9 itemsObama Signs Small Business Jobs Act
9 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack…
 23 hours ago
08.04.20
Colorado Police Apologize After Handcuffing Black Girls In…
 23 hours ago
08.04.20
‘Black Is King:’ Beyoncé’s Afrofuturistic Love Letter To…
 24 hours ago
08.04.20
Magnetic Eyelashes Have Officially Changed The Game
 24 hours ago
08.04.20
High School Football Star Loses Both Parents To…
 24 hours ago
08.04.20
8 itemsUS-POLITICS-OBAMA
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Coronavirus Updates: Obesity Could Increase Your Risk Of…
 2 days ago
08.03.20
Close