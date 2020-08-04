We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we are.

9 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son. Source:false “If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon. When I think about this boy, I think about my own kids,” he said in a speech that made clear the hardships that come with being a Black parent.

2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. Source:false

3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage. Source:false He said of the win in 2015, that their decision “made our union a little more perfect.”

4. He always gets his hands a little dirty. Source:false Here he is, with his daughter Sasha Obama, honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. by helping out in a community service project at the D.C Central Kitchen.

5. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids. Source:false

6. Plus, he’s all about b-ball. Source:false Not only has he played basketball with some notable celebs, he invited the Miami Heat to the White House to celebrate their second straight championship title in 2013. Baller!

7. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life. Source:false

8. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful. Source:false