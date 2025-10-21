Listen Live
Entertainment

NE-YO — Fantastic Voyage Cruise Setlist

Published on October 21, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 14, 2025

Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

As the ocean breeze meets the rhythm of soul, Ne-Yo brings his signature blend of class, charisma, and timeless hits to the Fantastic Voyage stage.

With over two decades of chart-topping success, Ne-Yo’s catalog is the soundtrack to modern R&B: the confessions of “So Sick,” the passion of “Sexy Love,” and the freedom of “Champagne Life.”

Expect a seamless journey through slow jams, dance floor anthems, and moments of pure emotion.

Whether you fell in love to “Because of You,” found strength in “Miss Independent,” or danced through life with “Give Me Everything,”

Ne-Yo reminds us that real R&B never goes out of style — it simply evolves.

Welcome aboard a night of rhythm, romance, and real music.

RELATED: Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

1. Stay

2. Because of You

3. Miss Independent

4. She Got Her Own

5. Champagne Life

6. Sexy Love

7. Handle Me Gently / One in a Million (Aaliyah Tribute Blend)

8. She Knows

9. Pushback

10. U 2 Luv

11. Play Hard (Ne-Yo verse only)

12. Time of Our Lives (Pitbull)

13. Give Me Everything (Pitbull)

14. Closer

15. So Sick

16. Mad

17. Mirror

18. Let Me Love You

19. Make Me Better

20. Miss Independent

