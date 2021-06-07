Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
When Prince said “Women not girls rule my world”, he meant it.
Meet 19 of the women that Prince dated or musically collaborated with. Happy Birthday, Purple One.
Ladies Love Purple Prince: 19 Women Who Ruled Prince’s World
was originally published on
globalgrind.com
1. Singer and percussionist Sheila E shot to stardom after working with Prince during the ‘Purple Rain’ era.
Source:false
2. Mayte Garcia was Prince’s dancer when they met. The couple married in 1996 and divorced in 2000 after the death of their child.
Source:false
3. Stop the press! Prince had more than just an eye for Kim Basinger during the filming of ‘Batman’.
Source:false
4. Manuela Testolini was married to Prince from 2001 to 2006.
Source:false
5. Misty Copeland performed with Prince on his tours in the 2000s. Were they romantically linked? You tell us!
Source:false
6. Bria Valentine collaborated with Prince musically and also dated him in the 2000s.
Source:false
7. Nona Gaye worked musically with Prince in the 1990s and has also been romantically linked to The Purple One.
Source:false
8. Before hating each other’s guts, Madonna and Prince dated very briefly in 1985 and recorded a duet on Madonna’s album ‘Like A Prayer’.
Source:false
9. The rumor is that Prince and Ananda Lewis dated once upon a time. Regardless, Ananda is devastated over The Purple One’s death.
Source:false