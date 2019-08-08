CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Just Like Diddy: 19 Times Christian Combs Was Every Bit His Father’s Twin [PHOTOS]

Posted August 8, 2019

Fresh off of dropping his Cyncerely C3 EP, Christian Combs released a visual for his song “How You Want It?” featuring Teyana Taylor. Christian, who is no stranger to honoring his dad’s Bad Boy legacy, turned it up a notch when he sample Mase and Total’s “Tell Me What You Want” for the track. In the clip, the pair also paid homage to LL Cool J’s “Doin It” and his father and Biggie Smalls’ infamous “Mo Money Mo Problems” video.

A cool walk down memory lane, their “How You Want It?” visual feels so authentic — especially because Christian sounds and looks just like Diddy. You’ve got to love it.

Below, are 19 times Christian was his dad’s twin. Honestly, he’s his twin at all times… but we found a few photos that we think will make you gasp with disbelief.

Just Like Diddy: 19 Times Christian Combs Was Every Bit His Father’s Twin [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

4life!!!! ❤️ @breahhicks

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Congrats @the_combs_twins !!!🎓 ❤️

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

I MISSSSSS YOUUUUU!!!!

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

🤤 @breahhicks 😍

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday @meekmill 🔥🔥

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

CYN X RBE

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

📸 🤴🏾🏎

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

#nationalsiblingday

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

❄️ 🏄‍♀️

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

🥂

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Favorite fast food?

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

🎞

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

Good vibes last night 💫

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

Seein’ double

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

He got my back 💯 @diddy

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

Latest
Whitney Houston Performing In Paris
On Her Birthday, Let’s Revisit Some Of Whitney…
 6 hours ago
08.09.19
When I Was Younger: Robin Givens Reveals Why…
 8 hours ago
08.09.19
Free Community Events For The Weekend
 9 hours ago
08.09.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Confederate’ Show Dies At HBO…
 9 hours ago
08.09.19
{BREAKING} ICE Raids In Mississippi Leads to the…
 9 hours ago
08.09.19
“You Have To Be Circumcised”: Millennials React To…
 9 hours ago
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…
 9 hours ago
08.09.19
Happy Birthday, Nippy: 18 GIFs That Will Make…
 10 hours ago
08.09.19
Don’t Sleep: 18 Of The Most Underrated Beats…
 10 hours ago
08.09.19
Justine Skye Keeps Her Skin Glowing With These…
 10 hours ago
08.09.19
EPIX Drops Full Trailer Of Forest Whitaker Portraying…
 12 hours ago
08.09.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 19 hours ago
08.08.19
Mask with hair on digital green-red and blue lines forming a lattice in 3D. Light painting
Gang Leader Found Dead In Cell After Failed…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Crab Potato Salad
Black Aunties Try Potato Salad Made By Other…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close