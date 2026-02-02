Old School Talk Shows That Had Us On The Edge Of Our Seats
Donahue. Oprah. Geraldo. Jerry. Ricki. Jenny.
If you grew up in the 1990s, chances are you remember those names almost as well as your own family members. The daytime talk show scene during that decade had a little bit of everything, from buzzworthy hot topics to guests you’d find in your favorite tabloid to dramatic scenarios that paved the way for the rise of reality TV.
Sadly, we lost one of the pillars of 90s talk with the passing of Phil Donahue on August 18, at the age of 88. Although he was tame compared to many of his peers, we cannot deny the role he has played as a pioneer of the modern-day daytime talk show.
With that, let’s take a look at some of the most memorable 90s daytime talk shows (and most memorable hosts) that helped define a generation and had us glued to our couches below!
1. Donahue
Ran in syndication from 1970-1996
2. The Oprah Winfrey Show
Ran from 1986-2011
3. Geraldo / The Geraldo Rivera Show
Ran from 1987-1998
4. Sally
Ran from 1983-2002
5. The Ricki Lake Show
Ran from 1993-2004
6. The Jenny Jones Show
Ran from 1991-2003
7. The Jerry Springer Show
Ran from 1991-2018
8. The Montell Williams Show
Ran from 1991-2008
9. Maury
Ran from 1991-2022
10. The Richard Bey Show
Ran from 1992-1996
11. The Rosie O’Donnell Show
Ran from 1996-2002
12. Forgive or Forget
Ran from 1998-2000