Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Ladies, it’s football season! That means every Sunday your man is glued to the TV, all day, and distracted during the week when games are on. But don’t worry, you don’t have to feel left out.

We have something for you to enjoy too!

We’re excited to show you these handsome NFL players from almost every team.. Whether you’re watching the game with your husband, boyfriend, or just enjoying it for yourself, these handsome athletes give you a whole new reason to look forward to football Sundays.

While your husband cheers for his team, you can enjoy the real MVPs

It’s your turn to have a little fun while the game is on!

1. Jalen Hurts Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles 2. Kyle Pitts Tight end, Atlanta Falcons 3. CeeDee Lamb Wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys 4. Jonathan Owens Safety, Chicago Bears 5. Amon-Ra St. Brown Wide Receiver, Detroit Lions 6. Shedeur Sanders Quarterback, Cleveland Browns 7. CJ Stroud Quarterback, Houston Texans 8. Joe Burrow Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals 9. Shilo Sanders Safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10. Maxx Crosby Defensive End, Las Vegas Raiders 11. Lane Johnson Offensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles 12. Zack Baun Line backer, Philadelphia Eagles 13. Jessie Bates III Safety, Atlanta Falcons 14. Dion Dawkins Offensive Tackle, Buffalo Bills 15. Saquon Barkley Running back, Philadelphia Eagles 16. Patrick Mahomes Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs 17. Nick Bosa Defensive end, San Francisco 49ers 18. Justin Jefferson Wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings 19. Travis Kelce Tight end, Kansas City Chiefs 20. Tyreek Hill Wide receiver, Miami Dolphins 21. Josh Allen Quarterback, Buffalo Bills 22. Micah Parsons Defensive end, Dallas Cowboys 23. DK Metcalf wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers 24. Trent Williams Offensive tackle, San Francisco 49ers 25. T.J. Watt Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers 26. Russell Wilson Quarterback, New York Giants 27. A.J. Brown Wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles 28. Kirk Cousins Quarterback, Atlanta Falcons 29. Cooper Kupp Wide receiver, The Seahawks 30. Joe Mixon Running back, Houston Texans 31. Justin Herbert Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers 32. Tua Tagovailoa Quarterback, Miami Dolphins 33. Darnell Mooney Wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons 34. Chase Young Defensive end, New Orleans Saints 35. Marvin Jones Jr. Wide receiver, Detroit Lions 36. Bryce Young Quarterback, Carolina Panthers 37. Terry McLaurin Wide Receiver, Washington Commanders 38. Jameis Winston Quarterback, New York Giants