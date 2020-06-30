CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Happy Birthday Fantasia! 9 Times She Slayed On Instagram! [PHOTOS]

Posted 19 hours ago

Fantasia Barrino has turned into a well-respected vocalist over the years after stealing our hearts winning three of American Idol in 2004.

Known for her strong and raspy voice, her talent is unmatched when it comes to singing, whether it’s gospel or R&B. Her top-charting hits like “When I See You” and “Truth Is” are classics that are embedded in the community as songs you must add to your “real singers” playlist.

View this post on Instagram

Gods Time Is NOW!!

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

Through the years Fanny has stayed consistent with her signature look of the short edgy haircut and her style that matches.  As we celebrate her 36th birthday, here are nine times she’s slayed looks doing it for the ‘gram!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday Fantasia! 9 Times She Slayed On Instagram! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Guess Who has a birthday coming?

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
9 items
Happy Birthday Fantasia! 9 Times She Slayed On…
 19 hours ago
06.30.20
Mary J. Blige Is Releasing Her Own Wine…
 19 hours ago
06.30.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave…
 24 hours ago
06.30.20
Loni Love Talks Details In Her Memoir “I…
 1 day ago
06.30.20
10 items
BLM Bae: 10 Times Bubba Wallace Was A…
 1 day ago
06.30.20
Peach & Lily Launches Mentorship Program To Uplift…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
10 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful At…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
Jaden & Jada Pinkett Smith Call Out YouTuber…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
Mo’Nique’s ‘Crazy In Love’ Intro Is The Best…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
16 items
See The BET Awards 2020 Performances [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
06.29.20
Around The Way Girl! Meet The Barbie Rocking…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
21 items
BET Awards 2020 Winners
 2 days ago
06.29.20
15 items
Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
House Pass Bill To Make Washington, D.C. 51st…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
Close