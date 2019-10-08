Halloween costumes, Halloween nails, nail techs, Instagram, Halloween nail art, Spooky nail art,
Freddy, Jason & Pennywise, Oh My! 20 Scary Halloween Nail Art Inspirations

Posted 10 hours ago

Halloween is right around the corner!

While you may in the midst of trying to find the right costume (Bey at Homecoming) or the perfect spooky makeup look, you cannot forget about your nails. Need some inspiration? No worries, we got you.

From ghosts, ghouls and everything that goes bump in the night, these 20 nail technicians and artists below have crafted some of the best designs in the game. So much so that even Freddy, Jason and Pennywise are shaking in their boots.

Take a look:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

