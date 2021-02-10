It’s that time of the year again where love is in the air. Valentine’s Day may look a little different because of the climate of 2021, but don’t let that take your love away. February 14 is all about basking in not only the love you have for your partner but for your friends and most importantly yourself.

However, you’re choosing to celebrate the day of love, whether it’s with your partner, your potential, your friends, or yourself, we have the perfect playlist for any occasion. From the old classic love songs that’ll get you in your feelings to some jams that will set the mood, this is one is for the lovers.

So grab your chocolate-covered strawberries, your bubbly champagne, and divine into this Valentine’s Day playlist.

Click HERE to Follow the Full Valentine’s Day Playlist on Spotify

Click HERE to Follow the Full Valentine’s Day Playlist on Apple Music

For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com