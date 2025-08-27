DJ Akademiks Calls Megan Thee Stallion A “Liar” In Deposition, Social Media Reacts

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Though Tory Lanez is serving a ten-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in July 2020, DJ Akademiks has long expressed his opinion that Lanez is innocent. He’s testifying in a lawsuit Megan filed against online personality Milagro Cooper, who goes by Milagro Gramz, whom she says carried out a “campaign of harassment” at Lanez’s behest.

In a 24-page lawsuit, Megan, born Megan Pete, alleges that Cooper was a paid surrogate for Lanez in carrying out online bullying and cyberstalking, including posting a fake sexually explicit picture that caused Pete “mental and emotional” distress. The lawsuit asks that a settlement amount be determined at trial.

In the deposition recorded on August 22, DJ Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, was asked about the shooting, as well as his financial relationships with rap stars Nicki Minaj and Drake, and whether he receives promotional money from labels. However, in the deposition video, he begins responding to a question we don’t hear by stating that Pete is a liar.

“That chick is a liar,” he says as the clip starts. And I don’t believe liars.”

Doubling down after the lawyer, Joanna Menillo, probes him more, he says, “I’ve said this anywhere and everywhere I’ve been.”

Their exchange continues as she specifies, “You say this loudly and publicly, anywhere and everywhere you’ve been, correct?”

“Yeah, if I’m speaking my personal opinion, of course,” he answers.

“And just so I’m clear, you were not present on June 12, 2020, when Ms. Pete was shot, right?”

“No, I wasn’t.”

“You weren’t at the party, correct? You weren’t in the car, right? You weren’t on the street, correct?”

“No.”

“You weren’t a witness at all, whatsoever, right?”

“I was not.”

“So you couldn’t actually say that you knew that Tory didn’t shoot Ms. Pete because you weren’t actually present, right?”

The Jamaican-born streamer and podcaster got his start in college radio at Rutgers University, then transitioned to various YouTube platforms, where he garnered millions of followers, now also spread across X and Twitch. Since the shooting, he’s maintained that Pete was lying.

But he’s long been criticized for his misogynistic and inappropriate content, including sexual comments made to a 15-year-old streamer and accusing marketing guru and reality TV star Julieanna “YesJulz” Goddard of being an ‘industry whore’ after she criticized him in a social media post.

In May of 2024, Allen was accused of rape in a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend, Fauziya Abashe, where she alleges that he was among three men who drugged and raped her at his home in New Jersey. He denied the charges, calling them a “shakedown.”

See social media’s reaction to the deposition below.

