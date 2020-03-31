CLOSE
Ashanti Is Social Distancing & Making It Look Sexy! [Photos]

Posted 15 hours ago

Ashanti is our Quarantine Qutie of the day. The queen of the 2000’s is at home social distancing and showing off them curves!

As many other celebrities, Ashanti has been vocal about people staying home to defeat the spread of the COVD-19. Many public figures have been doing IG Live performances to entertain their fans due to the cancellations on anything and everything at this moment. As we wait for the thumbs up to go outside and live again, lets appreciate Ashanti from a distance.

She still got it!

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

SunDaze 💗 @prettylittlething

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Strawberry shortcake 🍰 @prettylittlething

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Pretty lil “Quarantine” @prettylittlething

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Aka Bonnie Blanco 💨

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Shany Bonnie ❄️

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

