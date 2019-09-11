13 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS] was originally published on newsone.com

1. The D.C. Sniper Source:false Over course of several months, John Allen Muhammad (born John Allen Williams) unleashed his assault primarily on the D.C area, killing 10 people and injuring over 14 others. Having been given the death penalty, he was killed by lethal injection on November 10, 2009.

2. Virginia Tech Shooting (2007) Source:false Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 people and injured 23 others on the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University campus on April 16, 2007. Cho also killed himself in the attack. Cho had been suffering from mental illness prior to the incident, which spawned a debate over gun laws in the US.

3. Pittsburgh Police Shootings (2009) Source:false On April 4, 2009, Richard Poplawski shot and killed three police officers in Pittsburgh, PA. Poplawski is said to have white supremacist ties as well as anti-government views. Some say he also feared gun laws and President Obama.

4. Gabrielle Giffords Shooting (2011) Source:false On January 8, 2011, Jared Lee Loughner shot U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords and eighteen others during a supermarket parking lot meeting called “Congress on Your Corner” in Tucson, AZ. Diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, Loughner was found unfit to stand trial and was given life in prison for the murders of six people.

5. Aurora Movie Theatre Shooting (2012) Source:false James Eagan Holmes opened fire on a movie theater in Aurora, CO on July 20, 2012. Holmes killed 12 people and at least 70 people were injured on the scene. In 2015, Holmes was given 12 life sentences in addition to 3,318 years in prison.

6. Wisconsin Sikh Temple Shooting (2012) Source:false Shooter Wade Michael Page attacked a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin on August 5, 2012. Page killed six people and wounded four others before taking his own life. Page had ties to white supremacist groups and neo-Nazis.

7. Washington Navy Yard Shooting (2013) Source:false On September 16, 2013, Aaron Alexis killed 12 people and injured three others when he opened fire on the Washington Navy Yard in DC. The shootout ended when Alexis was killed police. According to the FBI, Alexis was under “the delusional belief that he was being controlled or influenced by extremely low frequency electromagnetic waves.”

8. Blooming Grove Police Shooting (2014) Source:false Eric Frein faces charges for the killing of two state troopers at the Blooming Grove Barracks in Pennsylvania on September 12, 2014. He is said to have anti-government views and an affinity for Russian communism.

9. Overland Park Jewish Community Center Shooting (2014) Source:false Neo-Nazi Frazier Glenn Miller, Jr. attacked a Jewish community center and retirement community on April 13, 2014, killing three people. It was later found that none of Miller’s victims actually identified as Jewish. Miller was sentenced to death in 2015.

10. Las Vegas Police Ambush (2014) Source:false Married couple Jarad and Amanda Miller killed two Las Vegas police officers on June 8, 2014 resulting in a shoot out between the couple and the police. Jarad Miller was shot by the police and Amanda Miller committed suicide thereafter. The couple is said to have held extreme anti-government views.

11. Umpqua Community College Shooting (2015) Source:false On October 1, 2015, Chris Harper-Mercer went on a shooting spree at his college killing 10 people (including himself) and injured over seven other people. A clearly troubled individual, Harper-Mercer is said to have had anti-religious and white supremacist views.

12. Charleston Church Shooting (2015) Source:false This mass shooting took place at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina on June 17, 2015. Nine people were killed during a prayer service at the church. Later, Dylann Roof confessed to committing the shooting to start a “race war.”