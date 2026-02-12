- Date/time: Feb 28, 7:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Cary Arts Center
- Phone: 919 469-4069
- Address: 101 Dry Ave, Cary, NC, 27511
- Web: https://www.carync.gov/recreation-enjoyment/events/concerts/curated-concerts-at-the-cary-arts-center
The Willie Hinton Dance Collective is coming to the Cary Arts Center, on February 28th.!
Blending dance, theater, and music, this show explores the intersection of mental health, spiritual well-being, and self-care, offering the arts as a powerful tool for healing and connection, through dance.
Doors open at 6:30pm
Show starts at 7pm
Tickets ON SALE NOW!
