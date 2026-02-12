Listen Live
TOWN OF CARY ~ The Story of Love and Resilience

The Willie Hinton Dance Collective. A Journey of Healing Through the Arts

TOWN OF CARY-WILLIE HINTON

The Willie Hinton Dance Collective is coming to the Cary Arts Center, on February 28th.!

Blending dance, theater, and music, this show explores the intersection of mental health, spiritual well-being, and self-care, offering the arts as a powerful tool for healing and connection, through dance.

Doors open at 6:30pm

Show starts at 7pm

Tickets ON SALE NOW!

