The Willie Hinton Dance Collective is coming to the Cary Arts Center, on February 28th.!

Blending dance, theater, and music, this show explores the intersection of mental health, spiritual well-being, and self-care, offering the arts as a powerful tool for healing and connection, through dance.

Doors open at 6:30pm

Show starts at 7pm

