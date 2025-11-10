Listen Live
The New Year’s Eve Xperience

New Years Eve Party at Ambience Foxy
  • Date/time: Dec 31, 9:00pm to Jan 1, 2:00am
  • Venue: Ambiance
  • Address: 4801 Leigh Drive, Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Web: https://www.allaccesstix.net/

The New Year’s Eve Xperience

Get ready to step into the new year with the ultimate celebration! FOXY 107.1/104.3 is bringing the biggest New Year’s Eve party to The Ambiance, located at 4801 Leigh Drive in Raleigh.

Join us from 9 PM to 2 AM as we bring in 2026 in style. Hosted by FOXY’s own Karen Clark and DVS, this is the only place you’ll want to be when the clock strikes midnight.

This experience is all about good vibes and great company. We’re keeping the energy high all night with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and free wings to keep you fueled for the dance floor. When it’s time to welcome the new year, raise a glass with us for a free champagne toast at midnight. This is more than just a party; it’s a community celebration. Grab your tickets now at allaccesstix.net and let’s party into the new year together

