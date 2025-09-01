Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

The Legends of Laughter

Add to Calendar
Post Road Entertainment

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Gary Owen, Sheryl Underwood, Earthquake, and Special K

📅 Date: Friday, October 11
📍 Location: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Join us for an unforgettable evening of comedy as some of the biggest names in stand-up take the stage together.
The Legends of Laughter Tour brings the hilarious talents of Gary Owen, Sheryl Underwood, Earthquake, and Special K to Raleigh for one night only!

Don’t miss your chance to experience this powerhouse lineup of comedians delivering nonstop laughter and unforgettable moments.

Click here: 🎟️ Tickets available now!

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Image of Power Recycling Day at the Indianapolis Zoo
Local

Get Ready To Dump The Junk In Morrisville

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Entertainment

Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music

Entertainment

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close