- Date/time: Oct 11
- Venue: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
- Address: Raleigh, NC
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D0062AEC4B088B8
Gary Owen, Sheryl Underwood, Earthquake, and Special K
📅 Date: Friday, October 11
📍 Location: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
Join us for an unforgettable evening of comedy as some of the biggest names in stand-up take the stage together.
The Legends of Laughter Tour brings the hilarious talents of Gary Owen, Sheryl Underwood, Earthquake, and Special K to Raleigh for one night only!
Don’t miss your chance to experience this powerhouse lineup of comedians delivering nonstop laughter and unforgettable moments.
Click here: 🎟️ Tickets available now!
-
