Smooth Jazz at the Improv with Kevin Ross

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Smooth Jazz at the Improv returns on Wednesday, October 29th

with the incredible Kevin Ross! Don’t miss an unforgettable evening of live music,

soulful vibes, and smooth jazz in an intimate setting.

📅 Date: Wednesday, October 29th

🎶 Artist: Kevin Ross

📍 Location: Raleigh IMPROV

Get your tickets now and experience the magic of Smooth Jazz at the Improv!