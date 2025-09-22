Smooth Jazz at the Improv with Kevin Ross

- Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
- Venue: IMPROV
- Address: Raleigh, NC
- Web: https://improv.com/raleigh/
Smooth Jazz at the Improv returns on Wednesday, October 29th
with the incredible Kevin Ross! Don’t miss an unforgettable evening of live music,
soulful vibes, and smooth jazz in an intimate setting.
📅 Date: Wednesday, October 29th
🎶 Artist: Kevin Ross
📍 Location: Raleigh IMPROV
Get your tickets now and experience the magic of Smooth Jazz at the Improv!
-
-
-
-
