Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Smooth Jazz at the Improv with Kevin Ross

Add to Calendar
Jazz at the Improv

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Smooth Jazz at the Improv returns on Wednesday, October 29th
with the incredible Kevin Ross! Don’t miss an unforgettable evening of live music,
soulful vibes, and smooth jazz in an intimate setting.

📅 Date: Wednesday, October 29th
🎶 Artist: Kevin Ross
📍 Location: Raleigh IMPROV

Get your tickets now and experience the magic of Smooth Jazz at the Improv!

Jazz at the Improv

Source: Jazz at the Improv / Jazz at the Improv

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Entertainment

Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case

Studio portrait of five adult friends dancing
Local

Dance with Durham Parks and Recreation This Fall!

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close