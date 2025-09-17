Listen Live
North Carolina Symphony Presents the Music of John Williams

🎶 Experience the magic of the movies brought to life by the
North Carolina Symphony as they perform the legendary music of John Williams.
From Star Wars to Indiana Jones, Harry Potter to Jurassic Park,
this concert is packed with iconic themes that will transport audiences of all ages.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music, adventure, and cinematic nostalgia!

