Michael Colyar Performing At Raleigh Laff House

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughter as legendary comedian Michael Colyar headlines a special comedy event at the Laff House on Friday, November 28.

The show will take place at 3511 Maitland Street, Suite 101, with doors opening at 7 p.m. for an evening filled with fun and community.

The energy will be high all night with a packed lineup of incredible talent joining Colyar. The event will feature hilarious sets from fellow comedians Ayeshia Ayeshia and Les Long, with DJ Young Soul providing the soundtrack for the evening. Keeping the show moving and the crowd engaged will be the one and only host, Cuzzin Clyde.

Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere and an unforgettable showcase of comedic excellence.

Get your tickets at laffhousecharlotte.com.