Katt Williams is returning to Raleigh!

North American Ent.

Comedy fans, get ready! Katt Williams, the award-winning comedian known for his sharp wit and unforgettable performances, is returning to Raleigh.

Join us at the Lenovo Center on February 13, 2026, for a night full of laughter, energy, and entertainment.

Don’t miss this chance to see one of the greatest comedians of our time perform live on stage.

Tickets are going fast — secure yours today!

Event Details:

