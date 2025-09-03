LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Join Baptist Grove Church for a powerful night of worship, legacy, and praise at BGC LIVE: The Sound of Generations — the official concert celebration of Baptist Grove Church’s 150th Anniversary.

From gospel legends to fresh new voices, this unforgettable evening brings together generations of sound, spirit, and celebration.

Feel the anointing and artistry of Tramaine Hawkins, a gospel icon whose voice has defined decades of praise. Experience the soulful depth of Jonathan McReynolds, the honest and acoustic voice of a new generation. Be uplifted by the powerful presence of Lisa Page Brooks, whose “Grateful Chant” reminds us true worship is timeless. Witness the fire of Melvin Crispell III, whose sound bridges the traditional and the now. And let Tasha Page Lockhart move you with a testimony-filled performance that breaks chains and stirs the soul. Plus, special guests The Group Fire will ignite the stage with their youthful energy and quartet-style revival.

This is more than a concert — it’s a multigenerational worship experience that honors the past, celebrates the present, and looks toward the future. One Night. One Sound. All Generations.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.