Adult Halloween Costume Bash 2025

Adult Halloween Costume Bash

Calling all ghosts and ghouls to join Foxy 107.1/104.3 and K97.5 at the Adult Halloween Costume Bash! We will have prizes for Best Male and Female Costumes, Best Couple Costumes, Most Creative and more.

Meet us at Ambiance at 4801 Leigh Dr. in Raleigh, Friday, Oct. 31 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the ultimate Halloween party!

The Halloween Costume Bash will be hosted by K97.5’s very own Big Moe, RoyalTea and Brian Dawson, with music by DJ Remedy.

Tickets are on sale at allaccesstix.net