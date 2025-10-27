Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Adult Halloween Costume Bash 2025

Add to Calendar

BooBash Halloween Flyer

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Adult Halloween Costume Bash 

Calling all ghosts and ghouls to join Foxy 107.1/104.3 and K97.5 at the Adult Halloween Costume Bash! We will have prizes for Best Male and Female Costumes, Best Couple Costumes, Most Creative and more.

Meet us at Ambiance at 4801 Leigh Dr. in Raleigh, Friday, Oct. 31 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the ultimate Halloween party!

The Halloween Costume Bash will be hosted by K97.5’s very own Big Moe, RoyalTea and Brian Dawson, with music by DJ Remedy.

Tickets are on sale at allaccesstix.net

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Donald Trump Admits He Doesn’t Believe He’s “Going to Heaven”

Exploring Asheville's Blue Ridge Mountains
6 Items
Local

The Most Haunted Places Across North Carolina

Entertainment

Solange Knowles Named First-Ever All-School Scholar-in-Residence at USC Thornton School of Music

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested as Fugitive

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Says She’s “Not Releasing the Album Anymore

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close