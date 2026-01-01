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Upcoming Events - Foxy 107.1-104.3

City of Raleigh

27th Annual Small Business Conference and Expo

Join the City of Raleigh and the Wake County Public School System
Jun 10
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R&B Soul Session ~ DAVE HOLLISTER CONCERT

R&B Soul Session

DAVE HOLLISTER CONCERT
Jun 13
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G.E.A.R. Inc -NC RENAISSANCE GALA

NC RENAISSANCE GALA: Auditions ~ presented by G.E.A.R. Inc

June 27th
Jun 27
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Walk Run Ride

2025 We Are One EHE Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk, Run & Ride

Jun 27
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The Sunday Reset

Dores Smith Entertainment Group Presents – The Sunday Reset

Jul 26
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Koka Booth Amphitheatre

 Summer Jam 2026

Featuring War, The Family Stone and The Ohio Players
Aug 29
  • Date/time: Aug 29, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Koka Booth Amphitheatre
  • Phone: 9194622025
  • Address: 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary, NC
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