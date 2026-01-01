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Upcoming Events - Foxy 107.1-104.3
27th Annual Small Business Conference and Expo
Join the City of Raleigh and the Wake County Public School System
Jun 10
- Date/time: Jun 10, 12:00pm to 5:00pm
- Venue: McKimmon Center
- Address: 1101 Gorman St, Raleigh, NC, 27606
- Web: https://raleighnc.gov/doing-business/events/27th-annual-small-business-conference-and-expo#main-content
R&B Soul Session
DAVE HOLLISTER CONCERT
Jun 13
- Date/time: Jun 13, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts
- Phone: 27601
- Address: 2 East South Street, Raleigh, NC, 27601
- Web: https://www.martinmariettacenter.com/events/detail/rb-soul-session
NC RENAISSANCE GALA: Auditions ~ presented by G.E.A.R. Inc
June 27th
Jun 27
- Date/time: Jun 27
- Venue: The Daniel Center
- Phone: 800-320-1979
- Address: 735 Rock Quarry Rd, Raleigh, NC , 27610
- Web: https://www.gear-inc.org/
2025 We Are One EHE Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk, Run & Ride
Jun 27
- Date/time: Jun 27
- Venue: Thrones Chapel Missonary Baptist Church
- Phone: (252) 366-2489
- Address: 1624 Windsor Drive, Rocky Mount, NC, 27801
- Web: https://www.emmanualhealthedu.com/
Dores Smith Entertainment Group Presents – The Sunday Reset
Jul 26
- Date/time: Jul 26
- Venue: Meymandi Concert Hall
- Address: Raleigh, NC
- Web: https://www.martinmariettacenter.com/
Summer Jam 2026
Featuring War, The Family Stone and The Ohio Players
Aug 29
- Date/time: Aug 29, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Koka Booth Amphitheatre
- Phone: 9194622025
- Address: 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary, NC