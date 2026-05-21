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27th Annual Small Business Conference and Expo

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City of Raleigh

Got a business idea… but not sure where to start?

Turn your dream into a real plan at the 27th Annual Small Business Conference & ExpoWednesday, June 10th at the McKimmon Center in Raleigh.

Learn directly from experts about funding, marketing, and the digital tools you need to WIN… plus connect with entrepreneurs just like you.

And the best part? It’s completely FREE.

Stop dreaming… start building.

CLICK HERE to Register now !!

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