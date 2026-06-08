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2025 We Are One EHE Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk, Run & Ride

Mark your calendar and join us on Saturday, June 27, 2025, at 7:00 AM for the 2025 We Are One EHE Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk, Run & Ride!

This year’s event will begin from our new location:

Thornes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church

1624 Windsor Drive

Rocky Mount, NC

Come together with hundreds of cyclists, walkers, runners, survivors, families, and supporters from across the country as we raise awareness about prostate cancer and promote the importance of early detection and education.

Event Highlights

FREE PSA Screenings

Walk, Run & Ride Activities

Food and Refreshments

Family-Friendly Fun

Health Education and Community Resources

Whether you’re participating in honor of a loved one, supporting the cause, or learning more about prostate cancer awareness, your presence makes a difference.

For more information and registration details, visit emmanuelhealthedu.com.