Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

2025 We Are One EHE Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk, Run & Ride

Add to Calendar

Walk Run Ride

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

2025 We Are One EHE Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk, Run & Ride

Mark your calendar and join us on Saturday, June 27, 2025, at 7:00 AM for the 2025 We Are One EHE Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk, Run & Ride!

This year’s event will begin from our new location:

Thornes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
1624 Windsor Drive
Rocky Mount, NC

Come together with hundreds of cyclists, walkers, runners, survivors, families, and supporters from across the country as we raise awareness about prostate cancer and promote the importance of early detection and education.

Event Highlights

  • FREE PSA Screenings
  • Walk, Run & Ride Activities
  • Food and Refreshments
  • Family-Friendly Fun
  • Health Education and Community Resources

Whether you’re participating in honor of a loved one, supporting the cause, or learning more about prostate cancer awareness, your presence makes a difference.

For more information and registration details, visit emmanuelhealthedu.com.

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close