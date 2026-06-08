- Date/time: Jun 27
- Venue: Thrones Chapel Missonary Baptist Church
- Phone: (252) 366-2489
- Address: 1624 Windsor Drive, Rocky Mount, NC, 27801
- Web: https://www.emmanualhealthedu.com/
2025 We Are One EHE Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk, Run & Ride
Mark your calendar and join us on Saturday, June 27, 2025, at 7:00 AM for the 2025 We Are One EHE Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk, Run & Ride!
This year’s event will begin from our new location:
Thornes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
1624 Windsor Drive
Rocky Mount, NC
Come together with hundreds of cyclists, walkers, runners, survivors, families, and supporters from across the country as we raise awareness about prostate cancer and promote the importance of early detection and education.
Event Highlights
- FREE PSA Screenings
- Walk, Run & Ride Activities
- Food and Refreshments
- Family-Friendly Fun
- Health Education and Community Resources
Whether you’re participating in honor of a loved one, supporting the cause, or learning more about prostate cancer awareness, your presence makes a difference.
For more information and registration details, visit emmanuelhealthedu.com.
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