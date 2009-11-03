CLOSE
National
Home

Sharpton’s Ex-Wife And Arrested

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: EURWEB.Com

The Rev. Al Sharpton’s ex-wife and oldest daughter were arrested in Manhattan Friday night for resisting arrest after speeding past a patrol car and through a red light, reports the New York Daily News.

Kathy Jordan, 53, and her daughter, Dominique, 23, were pulled over around 7:30 p.m. for zooming through the light at Eighth Ave. in Harlem, the newspaper said, citing sources.

As officers attempted to issue the two women a ticket for the traffic violation, things got heated, sources said. The duo became belligerent toward the cops, arguing that they were only trying to get around the squad car that was driving too slow, sources said.

Dominique, who was driving, argued against the summons and she and her mother were collared for disorderly conduct and obstruction of governmental administration, sources said.

The pair were given desk appearance tickets and allowed to go home.

“How what was apparently a minor traffic dispute ended up with two arrests with desk appearance tickets is highly questionable and unusual,” said Rev. Sharpton’s lawyer, Michael A. Hardy. “Reverend Sharpton has been made aware of the details of the matter and will aggressively support his daughter and her mother, despite their announced change of marital status in 2003.”

The couple met when Jordan was a back-up singer for James Brown. They married in 1980 and divorced after 23 years together. They have two adult children, Dominique and Ashley, 22.

Dominique works for her father’s National Action Network based in Harlem.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 9 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 9 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 9 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 10 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close