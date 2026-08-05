Distracted driving is becoming a growing threat in commercial transportation

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Distracted driving is becoming a growing threat in the commercial transport industry because there is now so much tech packed into every cab. Dispatch tablets, electronic logging devices, navigation screens, and personal cellphones are all potential distractions for truck drivers who are under pressure to meet tight deadlines.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recorded 3,208 deaths involving distracted drivers in 2024 across all vehicle types. To avoid becoming part of this year’s statistics, all road users need to drive defensively and take into account the possibility that commercial drivers may not be as alert as they should be.

Why the Stakes Rise With Vehicle Size

The impact of distracted driving increases in proportion to the vehicle mass and stopping distance. The IIHS notes that large trucks weigh up to 30 times more than regular cars, and need 20% to 40% more distance to stop. If roads are wet and slippery, or the truck’s brakes have not been properly maintained, the stopping distance gets even greater.

In just a few seconds spent looking at a device or screen instead of focusing on the road, trucks can cover the length of a football field. If they need to take evasive action, they may have already made contact with another vehicle before they even notice the hazard.

What Federal Rules Require

The federal government treats commercial transportation safety differently, with truck drivers facing much tougher rules than regular road users.

For example, under 49 CFR 392.80-392.82, commercial drivers may not text or use a hand-held phone while driving. Penalties can include:

$2,750 fine for drivers

$11,000 penalty for employers

60-day driving disqualification for second offense

120-day disqualification for third offense

Driving also includes sitting at a red light with the engine running, not just being in control of a moving truck.

Reducing Distracted Driving Incidents for Fleet Operators

Carriers serious about reducing distracted driving incidents usually adopt a multi-faceted approach to commercial transportation safety. This may include:

Hands-free-only device mounting systems with voice-activated controls

Route details loaded before departure

Driver-facing cameras used for training purposes

When telematics and driver-facing cameras are only used for discipline, they can become more of a liability than a benefit. But monitoring can actually improve driver safety when drivers understand it’s there to feed a conversation, not disciplinary action.

The Picture in New Jersey

According to the New Jersey Attorney General, 42% of crashes in 2024 involved a distracted driver. These crashes resulted in 175 deaths and 1,500 serious injuries.

If you get into a truck crash in New Jersey and believe distracted driving was a factor, it’s crucial to seek qualified legal advice. Trenton truck injury lawyers are on your side and can calmly explain your rights.

Truck accidents are complex, so don’t rely on your insurance company to do the right thing. Seeking personal counsel could help you secure the compensation you need to rebuild your life.

Combating Distracted Driving in Commercial Transportation

Driver training, new technology, and hands-free systems are all crucial to reducing distracted driving in the commercial transport industry. So whenever you take to the road, be aware of the potential for other drivers to be distracted, and be sure to keep both eyes squarely on the road ahead.

If you’ve enjoyed these helpful tips, check out the rest of our blog for more!