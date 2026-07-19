Montell Jordan Reflects on “This Is How We Do It,” Ministry, and the Indiana Black Expo All White Affair

Before taking the stage at the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration’s All White Affair, R&B icon Montell Jordan stopped by the 106.7 WTLC booth to catch up with Kenny Kixx.

Known for his timeless 1995 hit “This Is How We Do It,” Jordan shared his excitement about returning to Indianapolis for one of the Summer Celebration’s signature events alongside hip hop legend Scarface.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” Jordan said. “You’re going to get the hits. You’re going to be singing along. You’ll be able to dance. You’ll be able to reminisce.”

More than three decades after its release, “This Is How We Do It” remains one of the most recognizable party anthems of all time. When asked if he ever imagined the song would still be celebrated 31 years later, Jordan admitted he never expected its incredible staying power.

“The song now is 31 years young,” he said. “I think it’s one of the top 100 biggest party anthems of the last century.”