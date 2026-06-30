Orange County DSS Offering Free Fans to Help Residents Stay Cool

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio 1 Digital

The Orange County Department of Social Services (DSS) is providing free box fans to residents who need relief from the summer heat.

Fans are available on a first-come, first-served basis at both DSS locations (one fan per household, while supplies last):

113 Mayo Street, Hillsborough

2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill

No application is required. Residents simply need to visit either location and request a fan at the front desk.

For residents who do not have transportation, fan delivery is available. Call Orange County Department of Social Services at 919-245-2800 and ask to speak to someone about fan delivery within Orange County.

For additional information, contact the Orange County Department of Social Services at (919) 245-2800.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark