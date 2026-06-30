Orange County DSS Offering Free Fans to Help Residents Stay Cool
The Orange County Department of Social Services (DSS) is providing free box fans to residents who need relief from the summer heat.
Fans are available on a first-come, first-served basis at both DSS locations (one fan per household, while supplies last):
- 113 Mayo Street, Hillsborough
- 2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill
No application is required. Residents simply need to visit either location and request a fan at the front desk.
For residents who do not have transportation, fan delivery is available. Call Orange County Department of Social Services at 919-245-2800 and ask to speak to someone about fan delivery within Orange County.
For additional information, contact the Orange County Department of Social Services at (919) 245-2800.
-
Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard’s Women In Music
-
Porsha, Kehlani & A Revenge-Body Megan Thee Stallion: WCW, Vol. 28 Is Bursting With 50 Sexy Queer Queens
-
Celebrate Juneteenth 2026: Events Across the Triangle
-
Old School Talk Shows That Had Us On The Edge Of Our Seats