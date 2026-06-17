Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Obama Speaks, Elections, and More

✕ Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. Grab your coffee, lean in, and let’s walk through the stories shaping our lives right now. READ MORE STORIES Obama Weighs In on the Iran Peace Deal Former President Barack Obama isn’t fully convinced. He shared deep skepticism about President Trump’s newly announced peace deal with Iran, doubting it offers any real improvement over the diplomacy we’ve seen before. But here’s the part that stays with you: even with his doubts, Obama held onto hope. He called for an immediate end to the fighting in the region and urged leaders around the globe to keep choosing long-term diplomacy over military force. Sometimes faith and skepticism can live in the same heart, and that’s okay.

A Historic Senate Race in Alabama Now this one hits home. Late Tuesday night, two African American men squared off for the Democratic nomination for an Alabama U.S. Senate seat. Think about that for a moment. Former Judge Everett West and small business owner Takari Laureate both stepped up to serve. Judge West came out on top, and he’ll now face Republican Congressman Barry Moore, who won his own party’s runoff. The November race will decide who succeeds Senator Tommy Tuberville, who’s running for governor. Whatever happens next, our voices and our votes are shaping this story. That’s representation in motion.

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The Real Talk on Your Wallet Financial experts are warning that high prices for gas, groceries, and summer travel are likely to stick around longer than the new ceasefire ending the war in Iran. Why? Months of military disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have battered the global supply chains we all depend on, including fertilizer, food, and everyday manufacturing goods. Economists say it’ll take real time for local gas pumps and supermarkets to balance back out. So families like ours may be navigating these inflated prices a little while longer. Plan smart, lean on each other, and keep your budget close.