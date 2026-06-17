Listen Live
Close
News

Common, The Roots, & More Set To Perform At Obama Center Opening

Common, The Roots, & More Set To Perform At Barack Obama Presidential Center Opening

The grand opening of Barack Obama’s Presidential Center is shaping up to be a historic moment for Chicago and beyond.

Published on June 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION
Source: SHAWN THEW / Getty

The grand opening of Barack Obama’s Presidential Center is shaping up to be a historic moment for Chicago and beyond.

To mark the occasion, the former president is celebrating with one of his greatest passions, music.

The opening ceremony will feature performances from an impressive lineup of artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder Bono and The Edge, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Hudson, Christian Aguilera, Common, John Legend, Marc Anthony, The Roots, and Tems.

Closing out the festivities will be performances from youth organizations Uniting Voices and Guitars Over Guns, highlighting the next generation of talents and leadership.

Located in Chicago’s Jackson Park, the Obama Presidential Center represents a major investment in the city that helped shape Obama’s political journey. The grand opening ceremony of the fully digital presidential library is scheduled for June 18, with doors opening at 11 a.m. CT at 6001 South Stony Island Avenue.

Both Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are expected to deliver remarks during the event.

Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation, described the celebration as a moment designed to inspire people both locally and around the world.

“The Grand Opening Ceremony will reflect a spirit of inspiration and joy, with a big boost from the performers who are sharing their talent with us. We hope to inspire people everywhere to believe in their power to bring change home.”

The opening of the Obama Presidential Center is set to be one for the books.

SEE ALSO

Common, The Roots, & More Set To Perform At Barack Obama Presidential Center Opening was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
12 Items
Black Music Month  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Black Gospel Artists That Redefined the Genre

Comments
32 Items
Athletes  |  LexDirects

Goal Diggers — Meet The 28 Finest FIFA Footballers Turning The 2026 World Cup Into A Global Thirst Trap

Comments
14 Items
Entertainment  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Sean Penn Is Directing A January 6 Movie Starring Bradley Cooper & Social Media Has Questions

Comments
14 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Kim Reveil

Courtside Couture — 12 New York Knicks Fans Who Brought Big Apple Baddie Energy To The Finals

Comments
Entertainment  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Will Feature Stevie Wonder & Common

Comments
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Obama Speaks, Elections, and More

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Cutely Coupled Up: Chase Infiniti & Tyriq Withers’ Romance Is ‘Still Going Strong’ Despite Their Busy Schedules

Comments
News  |  Weso

Common, The Roots, & More Set To Perform At Barack Obama Presidential Center Opening

Comments
23 Items
Celebrity  |  Bruce Goodwin II

LeBron James Says He Could Never “Have A Stay-At-Home Woman” In Old Clip & Ignites A Gender War

Comments
5 Items
Celebrity  |  tonyapendleton

Diddy's Prison Release Date Gets Moved Up… Again

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close