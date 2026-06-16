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Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Babyface To Teddy Riley: A Look Back At 5 Years Of Legacy Fest As the Madam Walker Legacy Center prepares for another unforgettable Legacy Fest, it’s the perfect time to look back at the legendary artists who have helped turn the annual celebration into one of Indianapolis’ premier Black music and culture events. Held each June during Black Music Month, Legacy Fest celebrates the rich history of Indiana Avenue while raising support for the Madam Walker Legacy Center and its mission to preserve Black arts, culture, and community. Over the past five years, Legacy Fest has welcomed some of the biggest names in R&B and soul to the historic Walker Theatre stage.

2022: Babyface The inaugural Legacy Fest Concert set the tone with Indianapolis native and music icon Babyface. The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer helped launch what would become one of the city’s signature summer traditions.

2023: Gladys Knight The following year brought the “Empress of Soul” to Indiana Avenue as Gladys Knight headlined the second annual Legacy Fest Concert. With a career spanning more than six decades, Knight delivered a night celebrating timeless R&B classics and Black musical excellence.

2024: Boyz II Men Legacy Fest continued its momentum in 2024 with legendary R&B group Boyz II Men. Known for chart-topping hits including “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” and “One Sweet Day,” the group’s appearance brought one of the best-selling vocal groups of all time to Indianapolis.

2025: The Isley Brothers In 2025, Legacy Fest welcomed The Isley Brothers. With a catalog spanning generations and genres, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group brought decades of hits and musical influence to the Walker Theatre stage while helping celebrate 98 years of arts and culture at the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

2026: Teddy Riley & GUY 2.0 This year, Legacy Fest continues its tradition of bringing music royalty to Indianapolis with New Jack Swing pioneer Teddy Riley and GUY 2.0. Riley’s influence on R&B, hip-hop, and popular music helped shape an era and continues to inspire artists across generations.

While the concert has become a marquee event, Legacy Fest is about more than the music. The annual celebration also includes the Legacy Fest Block Party, featuring live entertainment, local vendors, food, community organizations, and family-friendly activities along historic Indiana Avenue. Together, the concert and block party honor the legacy of Madam C.J. Walker while celebrating the culture, creativity, and community that continue to define Indianapolis today.