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Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Daphne Joy is seemingly moving behind the allegedly leaked sex tape featuring Sean "Diddy" Combs and a male escort.

Published on June 5, 2026
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Daphne Joy is seemingly moving behind the controversy and shock of having an allegedly leaked sex tape featuring her and Sean “Diddy” Combs going public. In a pair of recent social media posts, Daphne Joy appears largely unbothered.

Daphne Joy’s initial reaction to the allegedly leaked video featuring her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and a male escort named Sly Diggler appeared to be one of shock and anger at the footage going viral.

The now-deleted statement from Joy partially read, “Everybody plays the fool sometime, and I have been the biggest fool. I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied.”

Via her Instagram page, Joy has been promoting her OnlyFans page and shared a pair of posts that depict how unbothered she is.

In one post, Joy is seen sitting in what appears to be a hotel suite, with the image caption reading “Is it hot in here or is just me? Q&A tonight,” and the question “Do u like being watched?”

A second video shows Joy twerking to Drake and Popcaan’s “Amazing Shape” track, and via her Instagram Stories feed, she’s heavily pushing traffic to her OnlyFans.

Sly Diggler, who reportedly is no longer an escort but has a popular social media following, shared his thoughts briefly via X earlier this week.

On social media, comments are all over the place, with some celebrating Daphne Joy taking ownership of the moment while some others see it as a cheap ploy for attention.

We’ve got a handful of reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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