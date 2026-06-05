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Leon Thomas To Be Honored With ASCAP Vanguard A...

Leon Thomas To Be Honored With ASCAP Vanguard Award Ahead Of BET Awards

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer has been selected to receive the prestigious ASCAP Vanguard Award, an honor recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping shape th....

Published on June 5, 2026
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The 52nd American Music Awards - Press Room
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Leon Thomas To Be Honored With ASCAP Vanguard Award Ahead Of BET Awards

Leon Thomas continues his incredible run in R&B.

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer has been selected to receive the prestigious ASCAP Vanguard Award, an honor recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping shape the future of music.

RELATED: Leon Thomas on His 6 Grammy Nominations and Lessons from Stevie Wonder

RELATED: Druski Tapped To Host 2026 BET Awards

The award will be presented during ASCAP’s private R&B, Hip-Hop, and Gospel celebration on June 25 in Los Angeles, just days before the 2026 BET Awards.

Thomas joins an impressive list of past recipients that includes Victoria Monét, Janelle Monáe, Kendrick Lamar, and Migos.

“Leon Thomas is one of R&B’s most creative forces today and is reshaping its sound with his boundary-breaking artistry,” said Nicole George-Middleton, ASCAP’s Executive Vice President and Head of Creative Membership. “His passion, creativity, and undeniable talent have established him as a defining voice of this generation.”

The recognition comes during a career-defining stretch for Thomas. His critically acclaimed album MUTT and its expanded edition MUTT Deluxe: HEEL helped launch him into mainstream success, powered by the breakout hit “Mutt,” which climbed into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier this year, Thomas was the most-nominated R&B artist at the Grammy Awards, taking home wins for Best R&B Album for MUTT and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Vibes Don’t Lie.”

His momentum hasn’t slowed down since. Thomas has also earned Best New R&B Artist honors at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and was named Breakthrough R&B Artist at the American Music Awards.

Next up, he’s looking to add even more hardware to his collection at the 2026 BET Awards, where he’s nominated for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Album of the Year for MUTT Deluxe: HEEL.

With accolades continuing to pile up and his influence on modern R&B growing stronger by the day, Leon Thomas is proving that he’s not just one of the genre’s brightest stars—he’s helping define its future.

What has been your favorite Leon Thomas song or moment so far? Let us know in the comments.

SEE ALSO

Leon Thomas To Be Honored With ASCAP Vanguard Award Ahead Of BET Awards was originally published on wtlcfm.com

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