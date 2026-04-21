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ASHEBORO, N.C. — A long-anticipated expansion at the North Carolina Zoo is ready to welcome visitors — but for now, it’s stuck waiting.

Zoo officials say the new Asia continent exhibit is complete and prepared to open, featuring new habitats, animals, and immersive experiences. But without a finalized state budget, there’s no funding in place to hire the staff needed to operate it.

That means gates stay closed — not because the space isn’t ready, but because the people needed to bring it to life aren’t in place yet.

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The delay highlights a larger issue across North Carolina, where budget negotiations are holding up projects that communities have been looking forward to for years.

Visitors, families, and local leaders say the frustration is growing, especially with summer approaching — a key season for tourism and education.

Still, zoo officials remain hopeful that once funding is approved, the exhibit can open quickly and safely.

Because in a space built for learning, connection, and discovery, the goal is simple — open the doors and let the experience begin.

Until then, it’s ready… just waiting.

Who’s Ready for the N.C Zoo! was originally published on 1053rnb.com