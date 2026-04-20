Empowering Our Community: PHEN Brings Health Event to Shaw University

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Source: Prostate Health Education Network / Prostate Health Education Network

Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 recently sat down with Thomas Farrington to discuss a vital community initiative. Farrington serves as the founder of the Prostate Health Education Network (PHEN). Together, they highlighted an upcoming educational gathering taking place at Shaw University on April 25.

A Mission Rooted in Personal Experience

During the interview, Clark asked Farrington about the driving force behind his organization. He shared his journey with prostate cancer, explaining how a critical lack of tailored resources for African American men sparked his ongoing advocacy.

“I founded PHEN in 2003 after my own battle with prostate cancer,” Farrington explained to Clark. “I quickly realized our community faced a severe crisis, with Black men experiencing the highest incidence and mortality rates. We needed an inclusive platform to empower our men with life-saving knowledge, celebrate our survivors, and fight these disparities head-on.”

Gathering at Shaw University

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The conversation shifted to the highly anticipated event on April 25 at the historic Shaw University campus. This gathering serves as a critical touchpoint for local families to connect, learn, and access culturally relevant health solutions.

“The purpose of this event is to mobilize our community and provide tangible support,” Farrington noted. “By partnering with community leaders and a trusted HBCU like Shaw University, we bring essential health education directly to the people. We want to empower individuals to make informed decisions and protect their families.”

Join the Movement

Advocating for better health outcomes requires a unified effort. Mark your calendars for April 25 to engage with local leaders, gain valuable insights, and stand together for prostate health. Join the community at Shaw University and help spread this vital message.

For more information about PHEN, visit their website here.