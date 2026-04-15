Go Green and Join DPR for the Annual Durham Earth Day Festival

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Durham's annual Earth Day Festival offers a variety of sustainable products, services, and educational activities.

The event features free document shredding, bike checks, and a hydration station to reduce waste.

Families can enjoy the Family Fun Zone with hands-on nature-based activities and a calming sensory space.

Source: NASA / NASA

Come celebrate our beautiful planet with Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) at the annual Durham Earth Day Festival, presented by Duke Energy!

Mark your calendars for Sunday, April 19, 2026, as Durham Central Park, located at 501 Foster Street, transforms into a hub of eco-friendly festivities for the Durham Earth Day Festival, presented by Duke Energy. From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., join members of the DPR team and your fellow community members in celebrating our place on planet Earth with a variety of activities designed to inspire and educate. ABC 11 Meteorologist Cruz Medina and Delon Fletcher will be the hosts for the afternoon festivities.

Earth Day’s theme is, “Our Power, Our Planet,” highlighting the incredible potential everyone has to help drive positive change for the environment. From individuals to communities, and businesses to governments, we all hold the power to create a sustainable future for everyone!

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Whether you’re passionate about sustainability, eager to support local green businesses, or simply looking for a fun day out with the family, the Durham Earth Day Festival, and its related programs have something for everyone.

This year’s festival is highlighted by:

Earth Day Market: Support local artisans and businesses committed to sustainability by exploring a variety of eco-friendly products and services.

Support local artisans and businesses committed to sustainability by exploring a variety of eco-friendly products and services. Valet Bicycle Parking and Check-Ups: Members of Durham’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission and Bike Durham will host a valet bicycle parking service. The Durham Bike Co-op will have bike mechanics on-site to check your bike for safety and teach you how to make minor repairs. Free helmets will be available for youth (toddler through high school).

Members of Durham’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission and Bike Durham will host a valet bicycle parking service. The Durham Bike Co-op will have bike mechanics on-site to check your bike for safety and teach you how to make minor repairs. Free helmets will be available for youth (toddler through high school). Free Document and Textile Shredding: Dispose of sensitive documents securely and get rid of your old textiles with our free shredding service from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (or until full) at 412 Morris St. Provided by Durham Parks and Recreation, Durham’s Waste Management & Shimar Shredding, the City of Durham will provide haul away services for document shredding. These services are free and open to the public. Documents will be collected but not shredded on site. They will be taken to a secure shredding location after the event. Each attendee will be limited to 2 file-size boxes of papers that can fit into a standard-sized trunk. Items that are okay to shred include: office paper (any color), manila folders, staples, paper clips, rubber bands, and receipts. Items that are NOT OKAY to shred include: 3-ring binders, X-Rays, garbage of any kind, newspapers, credit cards, CDs, cardboard, magazines, telephone books, hardcover books, large binder clips, and spiral notebooks and hanging folders unless the metal has been removed.

Dispose of sensitive documents securely and get rid of your old textiles with our free shredding service from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (or until full) at 412 Morris St. Provided by Durham Parks and Recreation, Durham’s Waste Management & Shimar Shredding, the City of Durham will provide haul away services for document shredding. These services are free and open to the public. Documents will be collected but not shredded on site. They will be taken to a secure shredding location after the event. Each attendee will be limited to 2 file-size boxes of papers that can fit into a standard-sized trunk. H2O 2 Go: The Durham H2O 2 Go Hydration Station will offer fresh drinking water to event attendees on-site, so be sure to bring your own water bottle!

The Durham H2O 2 Go Hydration Station will offer fresh drinking water to event attendees on-site, so be sure to bring your own water bottle! Family Fun Zone: Kids will have a blast while engaging with the natural world! Featuring hands-on activities from: Music Explorium, Museum of Life and Science, School House of Wonder, Bull City Woodshop, and Drumming for Wellness.

Kids will have a blast while engaging with the natural world! Featuring hands-on activities from: Music Explorium, Museum of Life and Science, School House of Wonder, Bull City Woodshop, and Drumming for Wellness. Calming Sensory Spot: We Rock the Spectrum will host a calming sensory spot at the festival. This area will be a calming, sensory-supportive space for families and individuals who may feel overstimulated.

We Rock the Spectrum will host a calming sensory spot at the festival. This area will be a calming, sensory-supportive space for families and individuals who may feel overstimulated. Earth Day Parade: Join the festive parade featuring the Bull City Strutters. Lineup begins at 1:45 p.m., with the parade starting promptly at 2 p.m.

Join the festive parade featuring the Bull City Strutters. Lineup begins at 1:45 p.m., with the parade starting promptly at 2 p.m. Durham County Library Bookmobile: The Durham County Library will be on-site with its awesome Bookmobile. Participants can take advantage of this mobile service, where they can get their very own library card on-site!

If you’re looking for a way to get involved this Earth Day, consider volunteering with DPR at the Durham Earth Day Festival! Volunteers will assist with welcoming guests, supporting the vendors, helping with various activities, and assisting with setup and cleanup. This is a great opportunity to turn passion into action and support a more sustainable Durham. To volunteer, visit: Durham Parks and Recreation – Earth Day Celebration .

This free, family-friendly event is rain or shine, so come prepared to enjoy the festivities regardless of the weather. In the case of severe inclement weather, events may be canceled. Call the weather line at 919-560-4636 and press Number 8 for the status of the event or visit DPR’s social media pages @dprplaymore.

DPR would like to thank Duke Energy for sponsoring our 2026 Durham Earth Day Festival.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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