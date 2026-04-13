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Concertgoers dressed in 2000s fashion, reliving their youth through the music.

Atlanta artists like Crime Mob, Dem Franchize Boys, and Waka Flocka Flame energized the crowd.

Surprise guest appearances, including Tamar Braxton and Keith Sweat, added to the memorable experience.

If you were outside in the early 2000s, the Boys 4 Life Tour felt like Y2K nostalgia, complete with baby tees, throwback jerseys, and hit-heavy performances from B2K, Bow Wow, Amerie, Pretty Ricky, and a slew of surprise guests.

BOSSIP writer and contributor Liz Smith pulled up to The Millennium Tour Presents The Boys 4 Life Tour in Atlanta, and experienced this full circle moment for a generation that really lived this music the first time around.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Before the first note even dropped, the crowd set the tone. Concert goers came dressed like it was 2003 all over again. Think baby tees, throwback jerseys, fitted caps, and denim with Baby Phat and South Pole logos galore. These new-aged parents were outside, just with better outfits and grown money.

Amerie Set It Off For The Ladies

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Amerie opened the night and did exactly what needed to be done. Smooth, confident, and still sounding and looking just as good as we remember.

She held it down for the women and reminded everybody that her catalog includes hits and vibes.

Atlanta Classics Took Over

Yung Joc and B5 came through and had the crowd locked in early.

It was one of those moments where you realize you still know every word without trying. Then Crime Mob stepped out and turned the whole arena up. The second “Knuck If You Buck” dropped, everybody, including Mama Dee, was rapping on cue, like the rent was due.

Dem Franchize Boys kept that Atlanta energy going, and when Waka Flocka Flame joined in, it felt like being back at a college party where the floor might cave in at any moment. Pure chaos, but honestly, in the best way.

Pretty Ricky Bring Out Surprise Guests Tamar Braxton, YFN Lucci & Keith Sweat

Pretty Ricky shifted the vibe but still kept the crowd engaged.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Their set came with a few surprises that no one was even remotely expecting. Tamar Braxton showed up and delivered.

YFN Lucci also made an appearance that got the crowd on their feet.

And of course, Keith Sweat popped out because at this point, it is not an Atlanta show without him showing up somewhere. The man is consistent, and his mic is always on.

Then Big Meech walked out, and the energy went up even more. First time back in Atlanta in two decades, and the crowd gave him a welcome that said everything.

Bow Wow Had the Crowd In Their Feelings

When Bow Wow hit the stage, it was a wrap. You could see it on people’s faces.

That instant throwback to being young, carefree, and a little obsessed. He ran through hits like “Ghetto Girls,” “Basketball,” and “Like You” back to back, reminding everybody why he earned the nickname Mr. 106 & Park.

Bringing out Jermaine Dupri in Atlanta felt right. That mentor moment was real, and Bow Wow took a second to give him his flowers. Then Jagged Edge came out and gave us “Where Da Party At,” turning the arena into a So So Def reunion.

Trey Songz, Belly Gang Kushington, and YKNiece kept the momentum going, making Bow Wow’s set feel like a full Atlanta showcase.

And when the Atlanta Hawks honored him for his 11th show at State Farm Arena, Shad Moss felt genuine love from the city and held back tears.

B2K Closed It Out Right

B2K ended the night and did what they came to do performing hits like “Gots ta Be,” “Uh Huh,” and “Girlfriend.” All the ones we grew up on. It was the perfect way to close a night that was already packed with moments and memories.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

One thing about this tour, it is moving. No long breaks, no dragging. If you are late, you are missing something. Black Promoters Collective is clearly running a tight show.

According to Black Enterprise, they are already climbing the ranks as one of the top promoters in live entertainment, and it shows in how smooth everything felt. Up next, they will bring Floetry back to performing with their Say Yes The Tour in April.

And for modern R&B lovers, BPC is also producing several shows on Ella Mai’s Do You Still Love Me Tour.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

By the end of the night, you could tell people got exactly what they came for. Good music, real nostalgia, and a chance to feel like their younger self again, even if just for a few hours.

Bump, Bump, Bump! The Boys 4 Life Tour Brings Baby Tees & Y2K Energy To ATL With B2K, Bow Wow, Amerie & Pretty Ricky was originally published on bossip.com