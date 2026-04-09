Wake County Hosting One-Day Passport Fair April 16th

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Passport fair offers convenient application process with no appointment required.

Applicants must bring completed forms, proof of citizenship, and ID to the fair.

Passport issuance takes about 6 weeks, with expedited options available.

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

If international travel plans are in your future, mark your calendar for the Wake County Register of Deeds Passport Fair on Thursday, April 16. The fair will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Room 100 of the Wake County Commons Building, 4011 Carya Drive, Raleigh. Applicants must be in line by 2:30 p.m. to be seen.

The Passport Fair is open to the public, and appointments are not necessary – you can drop in at any time. Parking is free and easy.

“This annual passport fair is an exciting opportunity for us to make international travel more accessible for Wake County residents,” said Tammy Brunner, Wake County Register of Deeds. “To help the process go smoothly, we strongly encourage everyone to review requirements ahead of time and make sure all necessary documents are complete before arriving. A little preparation can make a big difference in ensuring a quick and successful experience.”

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Passports will not be issued on-site, but staff will execute your application and submit it to the U.S. Department of State with all documentation. It currently takes about six weeks for passports to be processed routinely, plus mailing time. Expedited processing and delivery options are available. More details can be found at [travel.state.gov]travel.state.gov.

Who can get a passport at the Passport Fair?

To be eligible, you must fall into at least one of the following categories:

· You are applying for your first U.S. passport.

· You are younger than 16.

· Your previous U.S. passport was:

– Issued when you were younger than 16.

– Issued more than 15 years ago.

– Lost, stolen or damaged.

If you need to renew your current passport, you can do so by mail. More information is available at [travel.state.gov]travel.state.gov.

What do I need to bring?

It’s critical that you bring all required documents. Double-check that you have everything before heading over! A complete checklist is available on the Register of Deeds website.

· A completed passport application form. Forms will be available on site, but having it completed in advance will shorten wait times.

· Proof of U.S. citizenship (certified birth certificate, expired passport or naturalization certificate).

· Proof of identity (driver’s license, military ID or other government-issued ID).

· Passport photo (you can bring your own or have one taken at the fair for $12). A list of photo requirements is available at travel.state.gov.

· A debit or credit card for execution fees and a check or money order for passport fees. A full list of passport fees is available here. Please note that Department of State fees can only be paid with a check or money order.

For more information, visit the Register of Deeds website at [wake.gov/ROD]wake.gov/ROD, email ROD.Passports@wake.gov or visit [travel.state.gov]travel.state.gov.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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