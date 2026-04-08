Johnston County Social Services to Host First Mental Health Symposium May 12

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The Johnston County Department of Social Services will hold its first mental health symposium on Tuesday, May 12. The event, titled “Mind Matters: Navigating the Path to Wellness,” is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Tart Building at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield, N.C.

Steve Pemberton will be the keynote speaker. A former chief human resources officer, he is managing director at Seramount, a workforce research and advisory firm. He is also the author of “A Chance in the World,” a memoir, and “The Lighthouse Effect,” which challenges leaders to use their lived experience to guide others.

The symposium will offer the following workshops:

Awareness to Action: Strategies for Youth Suicide Prevention, by Sonyia Richardson, founder and chief executive of Another Level Counseling and Consultation.

Love Foxy 107.1-104.3? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Fentanyl, Vaping and New Age Drugs: What You Need to Know, by Omari Mitchell, a licensed clinical addiction specialist with Johnston County DSS.

Beyond the Diagnosis: Autism, Mental Health and Building a Regulation-Ready Community, by Tanya Smith, regional outreach representative for the Lighthouse Autism Center of North Carolina.

Reigniting the Passion: Strategies to Avoid Burnout, by Walter Johnson, a parent educator and trainer.

To register, or for more information, visit https://sites.google.com/view/jocodssmhs or https://www.johnstonnc.gov/dss/content.cfm?pageid=mhsym26.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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