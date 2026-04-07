Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Internships

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CBCF offers internships in policy, communications, and corporate affairs to provide real-world experience in government and advocacy.

Interns gain skills in legislative research, constituent engagement, and policy implementation through placements in Congressional offices.

Programs include housing, stipends, and training to build a pipeline of future Black policymakers and public servants.

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CBCF’s internship programs prepare college students and young professionals to become principled leaders, skilled policy analysts, and informed advocates by exposing them to the processes that develop national policies and implement them – from Capitol Hill to federal field offices.

Program participants receive housing, a stipend, office placements, and opportunities to meet and interact with professional legislators and leaders working in all branches of government.

CBCF is a non-partisan 501(c)(3) equal opportunity organization that provides scholarships, internships, and fellowships to eligible applicants.

Go to: Walmart Emerging Leaders Internship | State Farm Communications Internship | Congressional Internship Program | Pathways to C-Suite Internship Program

Walmart Emerging Leaders Internship

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The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Incorporated (CBCF) offers the Walmart Emerging Leaders Internship to provide undergraduate and post-graduate African American students with firsthand experience in the legislative process. This program places interns in congressional offices, committees, or subcommittees, allowing them to engage directly with policymakers and legislative staff.

Through this internship, students gain practical experience in policy research, legislative writing, constituent services, and communications. They develop a deep understanding of how policy decisions are shaped while building essential skills for careers in government, advocacy, and public affairs.

Participants also engage in networking events, professional development sessions, and leadership training to enhance their ability to navigate public service and policymaking careers. The Walmart Emerging Leaders Internship contributes to increasing diversity in the legislative sector by preparing future leaders committed to civic engagement and public policy.

Selection and Eligibility:

U.S. citizen or permit to work in the U.S.

Currently or recently enrolled in college full-time when applying for the program

Have a minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale

Selected applicants will be qualified African American or Black students enrolled in a matriculating program or recent college graduates.

We are seeking students and graduates pursuing careers in public policy, political science, law, government affairs, and public administration.

Terms:

Fall [16 weeks / August-December]

Spring [16 weeks / January-May]

Benefits:

Housing

Stipend

Professional Development Courses

Networking Opportunities

State Farm Communications Internship

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Incorporated (CBCF) offers the State Farm Communications Internship to provide undergraduate and post-graduate African American students with hands-on experience in political communications and media strategy. This internship places students in congressional offices, committees, or subcommittees, where they gain insight into how communications shape legislative priorities and public engagement.

Interns work closely with press teams and communications staff to draft press releases, manage social media, write speeches, and develop messaging strategies. This experience is ideal for students looking to build careers in media relations, public relations, journalism, or strategic communications.

In addition to daily work assignments, interns participate in networking events, media training, and professional development sessions to refine their communication skills and industry knowledge. The State Farm Communications Internship helps to increase diversity in political communications by preparing future professionals to drive impactful narratives and policy discussions.

Selection and Eligibility:

U.S. citizen or permit to work in the U.S.

Currently or recently enrolled in college full-time when applying for the program

Have a minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale

Selected applicants will be qualified African American or Black students enrolled in a matriculating program or recent college graduates.

We are seeking students and graduates pursuing careers in communications, journalism, media relations, public affairs, and marketing.

Terms:

Fall [16 weeks / August-December]

Spring [16 weeks / January-May]

Benefits:

Housing

Stipend

Professional Development Courses

Networking Opportunities

Congressional Internship Program

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Incorporated (CBCF) offers the Congressional Internship Program, providing undergraduate and post-graduate African American students with firsthand experience in the legislative process. This intensive 9-week summer program places interns in the offices of Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Members, where they gain valuable insight into policymaking, governance, and civic engagement.

Interns actively contribute to policy research, legislative drafting, constituency engagement, and committee hearings while working alongside experienced legislative staff. The program is designed for students who aspire to careers in public service, law, government affairs, and policy analysis.

Beyond office work, participants take part in weekly professional development sessions, leadership training, and mentorship opportunities with CBCF Leadership Institute alumni. The Congressional Internship Program is a pivotal step in diversifying Capitol Hill by fostering the next generation of Black policymakers and public servants.

Selection and Eligibility:

U.S. citizen or permit to work in the U.S.

Currently or recently enrolled in college full-time when applying for the program

Have a minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale

Preference is given to applicants who reside in or attend school in CBC Member districts, though all qualified applicants are encouraged to apply.

We are seeking students and graduates pursuing careers in public policy, political science, law, and government affairs.

Terms:

Summer [9 weeks / May-August]

Benefits:

Stipend

Housing provided in Washington, D.C.

Professional Development Courses

Networking & Mentorship Opportunities

Pathways to C-Suite Internship Program

Through placement with one of our corporate partners, this Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) internship program offers interns the opportunity to work directly in corporate America to understand the policy-making process through the lens of the C -Suite.

Interns are traditionally placed with government affairs, foreign affairs, or technology or finance departments. Corporate partners vary by cohort, but can often include placements with partners in fields such as health, technology, finance, transportation, and more.

Selection and Eligibility:

U.S. citizen or permit to work in the U.S.

Currently or recently enrolled in college full-time when applying for the program

Have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

We are seeking students and graduates with a general familiarity with of federal legislative process, the U.S. Congress, the Congressional Black Caucus and its Members, and related policy

Terms:

Spring [16 weeks / January-May]

Summer [9 weeks / May-August]

Fall [16 weeks / August-December]

Benefits:

Stipend

Housing provided in Washington, D.C.

Professional Development Courses

Networking & Mentorship Opportunities

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