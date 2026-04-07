You’re Invited: Community Meeting on Downtown Raleigh Parking Updates

City Staff have finalized the recommendations for the proposed downtown parking changes and presented the options to City Council at a budget work session on Monday. This is the next step toward finalizing the recommendations as part of next year’s budget approval process.

Thanks to strong feedback from the downtown community, the proposal has already shifted significantly to preserve key programs and avoid some of the more costly changes initially considered.

There are still changes likely being made to on-street rates, parking deck rates, hours of enforcement at the Cabarrus St deck, and to monthly rates for employees. Understanding all the changes being made, how this proposal has evolved, and providing feedback is important for our downtown community.

Town Hall on Parking Rates and Changes

Thursday, April 9th at 9:00 am

Register and submit your questions in advance at this link

Bill King, President & CEO of Downtown Raleigh Alliance, and City of Raleigh staff will share an overview of the final recommendations and will be available to answer your questions.

>> Click Here to Register