Brandy Reveals She Dated Wanya Morris at 16: “He Saw Me as Conquerable”

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Brandy and Morris began a relationship when she was 16 and he was 22, despite their significant age gap.

Brandy felt overwhelmed by the secrecy and pressure of the relationship, which eventually ended after Morris's infidelity.

Brandy hopes sharing her story will help others who have faced similar situations.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Brandy is opening up about a deeply personal chapter from her teenage years, confirming long-standing rumors about her past relationship with Boyz II Men singer Wanya Morris. In her newly released memoir Phases, the Grammy-winning singer and actress shares her side of the story, offering details about a connection that began when she was still a rising teen star.

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According to Brandy, she first met Morris while touring with Boyz II Men in 1995, when she served as an opening act during their popular II World Tour. At the time, she described him as someone who took on a mentor-like role in her life. He offered advice, checked in regularly, and became someone she leaned on as she navigated the pressures of fame at a young age.

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Over time, that connection reportedly evolved into something more personal. Brandy writes that their relationship officially began when she was 16 years old and Morris was 22. She explained that what started as admiration slowly shifted into emotional dependence.

“What had begun as admiration had transformed into something else,” she wrote in the memoir, reflecting on how her respect for him grew into romantic feelings she didn’t fully understand at the time.

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Brandy also shared that their relationship intensified after filming the music video for their collaboration, “Brokenhearted.” She described feeling a strong but complicated attraction, noting that the closeness between them created tension she struggled to manage.

Despite believing she was in love, Brandy now says the experience felt overwhelming and confusing, especially because of the secrecy surrounding their relationship. She wrote that hiding the connection from her family and the public created emotional pressure, leaving her feeling isolated.

Looking back, Brandy expressed regret about how events unfolded, saying she was too young to fully understand the situation. She admitted that her early experiences with relationships were shaped by someone older who had more life experience than she did.

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She also described moments when Morris allegedly reminded her of their age difference, sometimes repeating the phrase, “My girlfriend is sixteen.” Brandy said those words stayed with her, making her question whether the relationship was truly healthy.

According to her account, the relationship eventually ended after she discovered that Morris had been unfaithful. She described catching him with another woman, which ultimately brought their time together to a close.

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Brandy acknowledged that sharing this story publicly was not easy. However, she explained that writing her memoir allowed her to process difficult memories and reclaim her voice. By speaking openly, she hopes others who may have faced similar situations can learn from her experience.

While Morris has previously denied rumors about dating Brandy when she was a teenager, her memoir offers a detailed account from her perspective—one that sheds new light on a relationship that has long been surrounded by speculation.

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Brandy Reveals She Dated Wanya Morris at 16: “He Saw Me as Conquerable” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com