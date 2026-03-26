Pitt County to Host Easter in the Park on March 28

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Source: Blogzworth / Radio One Digital

On Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Pitt County Cultural Arts & Recreation will host Easter in the Park at the Alice F. Keene District Park located at 4561 County Home Road in Greenville, N.C.

Families are invited to celebrate the season at Easter in the Park, a free community event offering a fun-filled afternoon of activities, entertainment and Easter excitement for all ages.

“Guests can enjoy a variety of activities including games, face painting, music, Easter-themed photo opportunities and a selection of local food trucks. The event is designed to provide a welcoming environment where families can enjoy time together,” says Jennifer Lanier-Coward, Cultural Arts & Recreation Director.

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Children will also have the opportunity to participate in Easter egg hunts scheduled throughout the afternoon. The egg hunt for ages 0–7 will begin promptly at 3:30 p.m., followed by the hunt for ages 8 and up at 4:00 p.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive early and bring baskets to collect their eggs.

Follow Pitt County Cultural Arts & Recreation on Facebook @PittCulturalArtsRec for updates about this event and other upcoming programs and activities.

For more information, visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/Recreation.

Pitt County’s Mission is to enhance the community’s well-being with care, respect and efficiency. Learn more: www.PittCountyNC.gov

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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