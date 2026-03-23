UNC Women’s Basketball Advances to Sweet 16 with Gritty Win

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The North Carolina Tar Heels are heading back to the Sweet 16 after a hard-fought 74-66 victory over Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday at Carmichael Arena.

Sophomore guard Elina Aarnisalo led the charge for UNC, scoring a team-high 21 points. The UCLA transfer showcased her aggressive playstyle, driving to the basket with precision and converting key free throws.

Lanie Grant added 20 points, while senior Nyla Harris contributed 14 points and eight rebounds, providing a strong presence in the paint. The Tar Heels dominated inside, outscoring Maryland 26-16 in the paint during the first half and outrebounding the Terrapins nearly twofold.

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Despite a third-quarter surge by Maryland that tied the game at 50, UNC regained control in the final period. Freshman Nyla Brooks hit a crucial three-pointer late in the game, extending the Tar Heels’ lead to six with under two minutes remaining. Brooks finished with six points and eight rebounds, delivering a standout performance off the bench.

This marks UNC’s second consecutive Sweet 16 appearance under Banghart, a feat the program hasn’t achieved since the 2014-15 season. The Tar Heels will face the winner of Monday’s matchup between top-seeded UConn and Syracuse in the regional round in Fort Worth.

With a balanced attack and a determined mindset, the Tar Heels are proving they belong among the nation’s elite. As they prepare for their next challenge, UNC’s blend of veteran leadership and youthful energy could make them a formidable opponent in the tournament’s later stages.