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Shyne isn’t letting up on his version of events concerning an alleged former relationship between he and R&B icon Brandy.

Source: JC Olivera/ UNIQUE NICOLE

The former Bad Boy artist seems to be confused as to why the Full Moon singer released a statement calling his claims false when, he feels, that their relationship was a well-known industry secret.

“I don’t know what is wrong with her,” Shyne told TMZ cameras. “I spoke from a place of admiration and a place of reminiscing on my experience with her which I didn’t care to highlight the negatives, it was only positive. And the conclusion of our experience helped me to make a classic album.”

He then threw shade at the singer’s past saying,

“But I never lied to Oprah. She lied to Oprah about being married and had to go on there and apologize because she said she did that to protect her image. She has lied to the public before to protect her image. And maybe the fact that she was seeing both Mase and I at the same time, she feels it’s not good for her image.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, all of the tension between Brandy and Shyne began when he made an appearance on the podcast of his former label mate Ma$e’s podcast, It Is What It Is. During the episode, Cam’Ron stirred the pot when he brought up the fact that the two rappers once dated the same girl at the same time. The girl in question was Brandy. Though Ma$e kept a level of mystery to his answer, Shyne went into a bit more detail about how he felt about her as well as the nature of their relationship. Including, that he had no idea she was already dating Ma$e at the time.

“This is my dream person. Brandy,” he said in the interview. “I’m a poor kid in Brooklyn watching MTV, watching Moesha, watching her on BET and, as a dreamer, I’m like ‘man, if I ever, if she was to know Shyne, I got that’. So, when I came up, she was in the crosshairs, I was sniping. And I had no idea, he was special and he was running that play so discreetly, so quietly that I had no idea.”

He went on to say that in his excitement about being with his dream girl, he was telling a mutual friend (who was never named) about their relationship, who went back and told Ma$e.

Well, when it comes to Brandy we know that her brother, Ray J, is always going to get involved. He went online to issue a “warning” to Ma$e, Cam’Ron and Shyne in defense of his sister. Things seemed to start taking an interesting turn at that point which led to Brandy to release a statement of her own saying,

“In the late ’90s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne. In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated,’” the singer began in her lengthy caption. “Unequivocally, we did not! I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20-years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews.”

She went on to add that the countless rewriting of her story over the past decades is what led her to finally want to release a memoir. Her book, Phases, hits stores this month and fans will finally hear Brandy’s story, in her own words. Good for her!

Bad Boy Doubling Down: Shyne Calls Cap On Brandy’s Response, ‘She Lied To The Public Before’ was originally published on bossip.com