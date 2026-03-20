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Raleigh Egg-Hunts and Spring Events

Discover Raleigh's vibrant spring celebrations, from egg hunts to family-friendly festivals.

Published on March 20, 2026
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  • Variety of free egg hunts for different age groups, from toddlers to teens.
  • Spring-themed programs and events, like fairy adventures and gardening workshops.
  • Festivals celebrating children's books, art, and the arrival of spring.
Easter Egg Hunt - Telemundo
Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Telemundo Indy/WTLC

Enjoy a variety of Egg Hunts and Special Spring Activities with Raleigh Parks!

March Programs and Events
April Programs and Events

Raleigh Parks Egg-Hunts

Egg-citing Teen Glow Egg Hunt at Lions Park

516 Dennis Ave., Raleigh, NC 27604
Date: Thursday, March 26
Time: 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Ages: 12 – 17
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Egg-citing Teen Glow Egg Hunt

Spring EGG-Stravaganza at Chavis Park

505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27601
Date: Friday, March 27
Time: 10 a.m. – noon
Ages: 0 – 5
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Spring EGG-Stravaganza

Ready, Set, GLOW at Chavis Park!

505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27601
Date: Friday, March 27
Time: 6. – 8 p.m.
Ages: 6 – 11
Cost: Free
Learn more about Ready, Set, GLOW!

Mordecai Egg Hunt

1 Mimosa St., Raleigh, NC 27604
Date: Saturday, March 28
Time: 10 a.m.  – noon
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Mordecai Egg Hunt

Egg-splorers at Jaycee Park

2405 Wade Ave., Raleigh, NC 27607
Date: Saturday, March 28
Time: 10 a.m.  – noon
Ages: 0 – 12
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Egg-splorers

Additional Egg-Hunts

March Programs and Events

Away with the Fairies at Mordecai

1 Mimosa St., Raleigh, NC 27604
Date: Saturday, March 21
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Away with the Fairies

Spring Black Neighborhood Walking Tour

511 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
Date: Saturdays and Sundays, March 21 – June 21
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: $10 per adult / $5 per child
Learn more about the Spring Black Neighborhood Walking Tour

Meet the Bunny at Abbotts Creek

9950 Durant Road, Raleigh, NC 27614
Date: Tuesday, March 24
Time: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Ages: 0 – 6
Cost: Free
Learn more about Meeting the Bunny at Abbotts Creek

The Bunny Bash at Brier Creek

10810 Globe Road, Raleigh, NC 27617
Date: Friday, March 27
Time: 6  – 7:30 p.m.
Ages: 0 – 12
Cost: Free
Learn more about The Bunny Bash

Additional March Events and Programs

April Programs and Events

Beyond The Book: Children’s Book & Art Festival

820 Clay Street, Raleigh, NC 27605
Date: Saturday, April 11
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Beyond The Book: Children’s Book & Art Festival

Ready to Ride this Spring at Forest Ridge

2100 Old North Carolina 98 HWY, Wake Forest, NC 27587
Date: Saturday, April 18
Time: 9 – 11 a.m. /  1 – 3 p.m.
Ages: 14 and older
Cost: Varies ($12 – $41)
Learn more about the Ready to Ride this Spring

Annual Heirloom Plant Sale Mordecai

1 Mimosa St., Raleigh, NC 27604
Date: Friday and Saturday, April 24 – 25
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: $3 – $5 per plant
Learn more about the Annual Heirloom Plant Sale

Garden Play at Peach Road

911 Ileagnes Rd, Raleigh, NC 27603
Date: Wednesday, April 29
Time: 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
Ages: 3 – 6
Cost: $7 Residents / $10 Non-residents
Learn more about the Garden Play

Additional April Events and Programs

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Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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