Raleigh Egg-Hunts and Spring Events
- Variety of free egg hunts for different age groups, from toddlers to teens.
- Spring-themed programs and events, like fairy adventures and gardening workshops.
- Festivals celebrating children's books, art, and the arrival of spring.
Enjoy a variety of Egg Hunts and Special Spring Activities with Raleigh Parks!
March Programs and Events
April Programs and Events
Raleigh Parks Egg-Hunts
Egg-citing Teen Glow Egg Hunt at Lions Park
516 Dennis Ave., Raleigh, NC 27604
Date: Thursday, March 26
Time: 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Ages: 12 – 17
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Egg-citing Teen Glow Egg Hunt
Spring EGG-Stravaganza at Chavis Park
505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27601
Date: Friday, March 27
Time: 10 a.m. – noon
Ages: 0 – 5
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Spring EGG-Stravaganza
Ready, Set, GLOW at Chavis Park!
505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27601
Date: Friday, March 27
Time: 6. – 8 p.m.
Ages: 6 – 11
Cost: Free
Learn more about Ready, Set, GLOW!
Mordecai Egg Hunt
1 Mimosa St., Raleigh, NC 27604
Date: Saturday, March 28
Time: 10 a.m. – noon
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Mordecai Egg Hunt
Egg-splorers at Jaycee Park
2405 Wade Ave., Raleigh, NC 27607
Date: Saturday, March 28
Time: 10 a.m. – noon
Ages: 0 – 12
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Egg-splorers
Additional Egg-Hunts
- Biltmore Hills Egg Hunt
April 4, 11 a.m., Ages: All, Cost: Free
Learn more about the Biltmore Hills Egg Hunt
- Ready, Set… Egg Hunt at Sgt. Courtney T. Johnson
April 4, noon – 2 p.m., Ages: 12 and under, Cost: Free
Learn more about Ready, Set… Egg Hunt
- The Eggs-Perience at Roberts Park
April 4, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ages: 12 and under, Cost: Free
Learn more about The Eggs-Perience
March Programs and Events
Away with the Fairies at Mordecai
1 Mimosa St., Raleigh, NC 27604
Date: Saturday, March 21
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Away with the Fairies
Spring Black Neighborhood Walking Tour
511 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
Date: Saturdays and Sundays, March 21 – June 21
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: $10 per adult / $5 per child
Learn more about the Spring Black Neighborhood Walking Tour
Meet the Bunny at Abbotts Creek
9950 Durant Road, Raleigh, NC 27614
Date: Tuesday, March 24
Time: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Ages: 0 – 6
Cost: Free
Learn more about Meeting the Bunny at Abbotts Creek
The Bunny Bash at Brier Creek
10810 Globe Road, Raleigh, NC 27617
Date: Friday, March 27
Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Ages: 0 – 12
Cost: Free
Learn more about The Bunny Bash
Additional March Events and Programs
- Spring Spectacular at Greystone
March 19, 10 – 11:30 a.m., Ages 3-6 year olds, Cost: $10
Learn more about Spring Spectacular
- Card Making to Lift Spirits: Easter/Spring/Mother’s Day at Walnut Terrace Center
March 19, 1 – 3 p.m., Ages: 18 and up, Cost: Free
Learn more about Card Making to Lift Spirits
- Eager Explorers – Signs of Spring at Annie Louse Wilkerson
March 24, 10:30 a.m. – noon, Ages: 3-7, Cost: $ 4
Learn more about Eager Explorers – Signs of Spring
April Programs and Events
Beyond The Book: Children’s Book & Art Festival
820 Clay Street, Raleigh, NC 27605
Date: Saturday, April 11
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Beyond The Book: Children’s Book & Art Festival
Ready to Ride this Spring at Forest Ridge
2100 Old North Carolina 98 HWY, Wake Forest, NC 27587
Date: Saturday, April 18
Time: 9 – 11 a.m. / 1 – 3 p.m.
Ages: 14 and older
Cost: Varies ($12 – $41)
Learn more about the Ready to Ride this Spring
Annual Heirloom Plant Sale Mordecai
1 Mimosa St., Raleigh, NC 27604
Date: Friday and Saturday, April 24 – 25
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: $3 – $5 per plant
Learn more about the Annual Heirloom Plant Sale
Garden Play at Peach Road
911 Ileagnes Rd, Raleigh, NC 27603
Date: Wednesday, April 29
Time: 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
Ages: 3 – 6
Cost: $7 Residents / $10 Non-residents
Learn more about the Garden Play
Additional April Events and Programs
- Hopping Down the Bunny Trail at Marsh Creek
April 1, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Ages: 12 and under, Cost: Free
Learn more about Hopping Down the Bunny Trail
- Breakfast with the Bunny at Biltmore Hills Community Center
April 4, 10 – 11:30 a.m., Ages: Families, Cost: $5
Learn more about Breakfast with the Bunny
- Little Gardeners – Spring Has Sprung at Millbrook Exchange Community Center
April 10, 11 a.m. – noon, Ages: 3-5 year olds, Cost: $8
Learn more about Little Gardeners – Spring Has Sprung
- SRIS Spring Fling Dance at Jaycee Community Center
April 10, 7 – 9 p.m., Ages: 15 and up, Cost: $5
Learn more about the SRIS Spring Fling Dance
- Krafty Kids – Spring has Sprung at Optimist Community Center
April 11, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., Ages: 3-5, Cost: $7
Learn more about Krafty Kids – Spring has Sprung
- Drawing – Spring Still Life at Pullen Art Center
April 19, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m., Ages: 16 and up, Cost: $25 Residents and $40 Non-Residents
Learn more about Drawing – Spring Still Life
- Hop Into Spring at Hill Street Neighborhood Center
April 20, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Ages: 2-5, Cost: $8
Learn more about Hop Into Spring