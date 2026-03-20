Raleigh Egg-Hunts and Spring Events

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Variety of free egg hunts for different age groups, from toddlers to teens.

Spring-themed programs and events, like fairy adventures and gardening workshops.

Festivals celebrating children's books, art, and the arrival of spring.

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Telemundo Indy/WTLC

Enjoy a variety of Egg Hunts and Special Spring Activities with Raleigh Parks!



March Programs and Events

April Programs and Events

Raleigh Parks Egg-Hunts

Egg-citing Teen Glow Egg Hunt at Lions Park

516 Dennis Ave., Raleigh, NC 27604

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Ages: 12 – 17

Cost: Free

Learn more about the Egg-citing Teen Glow Egg Hunt

Spring EGG-Stravaganza at Chavis Park

505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27601

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 10 a.m. – noon

Ages: 0 – 5

Cost: Free

Learn more about the Spring EGG-Stravaganza

Ready, Set, GLOW at Chavis Park!

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27601

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 6. – 8 p.m.

Ages: 6 – 11

Cost: Free

Learn more about Ready, Set, GLOW!

Mordecai Egg Hunt

1 Mimosa St., Raleigh, NC 27604

Date: Saturday, March 28

Time: 10 a.m. – noon

Ages: All

Cost: Free

Learn more about the Mordecai Egg Hunt

Egg-splorers at Jaycee Park

2405 Wade Ave., Raleigh, NC 27607

Date: Saturday, March 28

Time: 10 a.m. – noon

Ages: 0 – 12

Cost: Free

Learn more about the Egg-splorers

Additional Egg-Hunts

March Programs and Events

Away with the Fairies at Mordecai

1 Mimosa St., Raleigh, NC 27604

Date: Saturday, March 21

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

Learn more about the Away with the Fairies

Spring Black Neighborhood Walking Tour

511 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Date: Saturdays and Sundays, March 21 – June 21

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: $10 per adult / $5 per child

Learn more about the Spring Black Neighborhood Walking Tour

Meet the Bunny at Abbotts Creek

9950 Durant Road, Raleigh, NC 27614

Date: Tuesday, March 24

Time: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Ages: 0 – 6

Cost: Free

Learn more about Meeting the Bunny at Abbotts Creek

The Bunny Bash at Brier Creek

10810 Globe Road, Raleigh, NC 27617

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Ages: 0 – 12

Cost: Free

Learn more about The Bunny Bash

Additional March Events and Programs

April Programs and Events

Beyond The Book: Children’s Book & Art Festival

820 Clay Street, Raleigh, NC 27605

Date: Saturday, April 11

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

Learn more about the Beyond The Book: Children’s Book & Art Festival

Ready to Ride this Spring at Forest Ridge

2100 Old North Carolina 98 HWY, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Date: Saturday, April 18

Time: 9 – 11 a.m. / 1 – 3 p.m.

Ages: 14 and older

Cost: Varies ($12 – $41)

Learn more about the Ready to Ride this Spring

Annual Heirloom Plant Sale Mordecai

1 Mimosa St., Raleigh, NC 27604

Date: Friday and Saturday, April 24 – 25

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: $3 – $5 per plant

Learn more about the Annual Heirloom Plant Sale

Garden Play at Peach Road

911 Ileagnes Rd, Raleigh, NC 27603

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.

Ages: 3 – 6

Cost: $7 Residents / $10 Non-residents

Learn more about the Garden Play

Additional April Events and Programs

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark